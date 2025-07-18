DNX Group Unveils the Next Frontier in Private Equity: Robotic Rental





Robots Do the Work, Humans Reap the Rewards.

SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As human labor becomes more expensive and less efficient, robots are taking over roles across entire value chains, from warehouse operations to on-site fabrication. The future is already here - with robots on course to disrupt every industry where hand labour is required.

The automation of industries at scale means companies great and small need access to the latest robots to compete without destroying their balance sheet. While robot purchases are prohibitive to small and medium enterprises, DNX Group is pioneering this access through their newly-announced platform, built around the next big industry - robotic rental.

DNX has 5,000 active robots deployed with clients across the globe - high-speed precision pick-and-place robots, ForgeX robots for heavy-duty tasks like welding, drilling and assembly, and advanced robotic arms with AI capabilities. These robots are rented to companies across sectors such manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and logistics.

Each robot is leased out at an average of $50 USD per hour, and every single robot is fully utilized, as demand continues to surge. Through its user base, DNX funds the acquisition of these robots and distributes yield based on the rental fees it collects.

“We’re not speculating on ideas. Our robots are already working, earning, and transforming industries,” said a DNX spokesperson. “This is not about a moment — this is a movement.”

The company’s ownership includes a team of seasoned investors with over 50 years of combined experience. DNX is a first-mover in the robot rental space, and has captured a substantial user base who are currently earning yield on the existing fleet.

With over 100,000 companies worldwide on the waiting list for robot deployment, the global appetite for automation has reached unprecedented levels. The numbers are impressive — robotic rentals are already delivering ROIs that can exceed that of traditional industries, while providing unparalleled stability and scalability to markets across the globe.

While markets for speculative assets remain volatile, DNX group is providing an accessible investment path into robotics, which operates on real-world utility and contracts — offering users consistency, transparency, and long-term growth potential.

The world is changing. Robots are doing the work.

And humans — through DNX — are reaping the rewards.

Contact:

James Biton

info@dnxgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/775a2344-23c7-4e57-98c8-a07ad3f23eea