Half-Year 2025 Financial Report available
July 18, 2025 – Paris – The Half-Year 2025 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] is available on the Company’s website, www.publicisgroupe.com in the following section: Investors / Investors & Analysts / Regulatory Information.
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!
Contacts Publicis Groupe
|Amy Hadfield
|Director of Global Communications
|+ 33 1 44 43 70 75
|amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
|Jean-Michel Bonamy
|Investor Relations
|+ 33 1 44 43 74 88
|jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
|Carla Foucaud
|Investor Relations
|+ 44 20 7830 3710
|carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com
Attachment