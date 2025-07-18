Half-Year 2025 Financial Report available

July 18, 2025 – Paris – The Half-Year 2025 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] is available on the Company’s website, www.publicisgroupe.com in the following section: Investors / Investors & Analysts / Regulatory Information.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

