XRP News: Martini Market Set to Launch Test Prototype as Presale Nears Final 24 Hours

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clock is ticking and Martini Market is closing in on two major milestones at once. With less than 24 hours left in the $MRT presale, the team has officially confirmed that the test prototype of the platform is set to launch.

This comes at a crucial moment. Investors who participated early are now looking at both immediate upside from listing and early access to test the first decentralized prediction market built natively on the XRP Ledger.

$MRT Token

One Day Left, Last Chance to Get MRT at Presale Price

The $MRT presale officially ends in under 24 hours. After that, the token will list on Magnetic X at a price that’s 30% higher than the presale rate. That means every MRT bought now comes with instant upside at listing.

$MRT Presale Details

Presale Price : 1 XRP = 16 MRT



: 1 XRP = 16 MRT Listing Price : 1 XRP = 11 MRT



: 1 XRP = 11 MRT Presale Allocation : 4,000,000 MRT



: 4,000,000 MRT Hardcap : 250,000 XRP



: 250,000 XRP Presale Ends: Less than 24 Hours



With presale Cap filling very fast, demand continues to surge and now with the prototype going live, the momentum is stronger than ever.

Why This Prototype Matters

The test version of Martini Market will showcase how users can bet on real-world outcomes in a decentralized, permissionless way from politics and crypto prices to global events.

Prediction markets are one of the most powerful applications in DeFi, and Martini Market is the first to bring this model to the XRPL. Fast, low-cost, and fully transparent.

Users will be able to:

Explore the prediction interface



Simulate market creation and resolution



Experience early mechanics of the MRT-powered ecosystem



This is just the beginning but it’s happening now, and presale participants will have front-row access.

$MRT Presale

Time to Act Fast

With the prototype going live and the presale closing in a matter of hours, this is your final window to secure MRT at the best possible price.

After today, that chance is gone.

If you're looking to be part of a high-utility, first-mover DeFi protocol on XRPL, this is your moment.

How to Join the Presale

Buy XRP on Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit

Send XRP to your Xaman wallet

Visit martini.market Send XRP to the official presale address

Set your MRT trustline

MRT will be airdropped at the end of presale

The martini Market Prediction Markets is set to be the first predictions market on XRPL and this is an opportunity to be at the front row seat of DeFi run on the XRP Ledger.

Join us using the links below.



Website: https://martini.market

X: @MartiniXRPL

Telegram: https://t.me/martinimarket

Discord: https://discord.gg/WKCPpGGB

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

