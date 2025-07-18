THE LAB SD Launches to Redefine Sustainable Urban Development with Adaptive, Biophilic Approach

San Diego, California, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With an urgent need for sustainable housing and a new standard of community-centered design, THE LAB SD (Living Adaptive Build - Sustainable Developments) officially launches. Founded by expert sustainable designer and development strategist Elizabeth Carmichael, the San Diego-based venture is set to reshape how multifamily and mixed-use developments are imagined, built, and experienced.

The company was born from the evolution of Carmichael’s previous firm, ECOhouse, which focused on custom sustainable architecture for private clients. With THE LAB SD, Carmichael is scaling her vision to offer a comprehensive suite of development services tailored for developers of multifamily and mixed-use properties, projects that impact not just individual homeowners, but entire communities and ecosystems.

“We’re not just creating buildings. We’re creating living, breathing environments that are good for the occupants, for developers, for the surrounding community, and for the planet,” said Carmichael. “THE LAB SD is about guiding developers through every stage of creating sustainable, wellness-focused spaces that have a real and lasting impact.”

PointView Residences by THE LAB SD

THE LAB SD stands apart by treating buildings as adaptive, responsive organisms. Its neuro methodology is rooted in biophilic design, neuroscience-backed wellness strategies, and climate resilience planning, all geared toward enhancing human health and environmental harmony. Carmichael brings together an interdisciplinary team including architects, sustainability experts, and even a neuroscientist to guide clients from concept to post-completion.

Key services include, but are not limited to, sustainability integration & performance consulting, land use strategy & entitlement support, construction coordination & technical documentation, and post-occupancy performance monitoring. THE LAB SD has already led projects focusing on multifamily housing, mixed-use developments, and adaptive reuse commercial spaces. The firm is currently preparing to launch its next venture: a club room including a speakeasy within a larger multifamily development.

However, its core focus remains on sustainable housing, a response to the critical shortage in Southern California. “We’ve seen a huge need in our region, and we’re prioritizing projects that provide quality housing without sacrificing sustainability,” said Carmichael. “We know that healthier buildings lead to healthier people, and ultimately, healthier cities.”

While rooted in San Diego, THE LAB SD’s vision is broad. The firm is actively pursuing mid- to high-rise developments and is ready to bring in additional experts for large-scale projects. The team supports developers through all phases: from early-stage planning and site intelligence to sustainability benchmarking and resilience planning.

Carmichael stated: “We are dedicated to creating sustainable, innovative, and adaptive environments that seamlessly integrate with nature. Through biophilic design and forward-thinking development strategies, we enhance the living experiences of communities while fostering a deep connection to the natural world. We further envision a future where every development reflects our commitment to sustainable growth, biophilic design, and community resilience.”

With over three decades of experience in eco-conscious architecture and development, Carmichael brings deep industry knowledge and passion to THE LAB SD. Having previously led ECOhouse architecture and another firm before that, Carmichael is known for her innovative thinking, collaborative approach, and holistic design ethos. “This is my third venture, and the one that brings everything together: environmental responsibility, human well-being, and scalable development strategy,” said Carmichael.

THE LAB SD is currently expanding its portfolio and seeking partnerships with developers who share its vision. Whether it’s transforming urban infill into wellness-enhancing communities or reimagining how commercial spaces support ecosystems, the firm is positioned to lead a movement toward buildings that heal, uplift, and endure.

