Toll Brothers Opens Two New Collections at Overlook at Lenox Park in Brookhaven, Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced two new collections of luxury townhomes are now open for sale at the Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park community in Brookhaven, Georgia. The Sales Center is located at 2182 Crestview Drive in Brookhaven.

Located in a serene setting, the highly anticipated Briarwood and Skyland Collections by Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park offer homes ranging from 2,620 to 3,715 square feet and priced from the mid-$900,000s. The Briarwood Collection features contemporary three-story townhomes with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. These homes offer covered decks and elegant designer finishes. The Skyland Collection offers modern four-story townhomes with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 4 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. These homes include rooftop terraces, private elevators, and versatile lofts.





“Our Toll Brothers home shoppers can choose from two distinct collections, each offering beautifully designed luxury spaces with an array of personalization selections,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “In addition, homeowners will enjoy a resort lifestyle and the many conveniences offered by Overlook at Lenox Park’s prime Brookhaven location.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community offers residents luxury onsite amenities, including a serene pool, cabana, pavilion, and common spaces, providing ample opportunities for socializing and relaxation with neighbors, friends, and family. Residents of Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park will enjoy living within the Perimeter, close to Atlanta’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Buckhead, as well as major commuter routes including the Downtown Connector.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park, home shoppers are invited to call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26292c4e-e044-467b-877c-c90894357456

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)