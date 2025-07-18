Dogecoin Cloud Mining Platform Launches Mobile Mining App to Boost DOGE Mining Efficiency

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiningToken, a Swiss-based green cloud mining platform, has officially launched its new Dogecoin cloud mining app , allowing users to mine DOGE directly from their mobile devices—without needing mining hardware or technical experience. The new app enables users to receive daily DOGE mining rewards and participate in flexible, performance-optimized mining plans, creating a simplified path toward long-term passive crypto income.





Mine Dogecoin on Mobile — Start Earning Daily Rewards Effortlessly



As Dogecoin continues to evolve from a community meme coin into a mainstream cryptocurrency with real-world use cases in payments, gaming, and Web3 tipping, demand for easy-to-access mining solutions has grown.

MiningToken’s newly launched DOGE cloud mining app lets users register and immediately access free trial hashrate, with mining rewards automatically calculated and credited daily. Users can then explore a range of custom mining plans, starting from as little as one day. The app’s AI-powered engine intelligently routes mining workloads to the most efficient global data centers, optimizing results with no manual configuration required.

Key Features of the Dogecoin Cloud Mining App

Daily DOGE rewards available upon activation





available upon activation No mining hardware required — mobile app supports Android and iOS





— mobile app supports Android and iOS Flexible contract options starting from 1 day





starting from 1 day AI-powered resource allocation based on real-time network conditions





based on real-time network conditions 100% green energy infrastructure across all mining sites





across all mining sites Multi-coin support: Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE)





User Testimonial: “Mining DOGE daily has never been this easy”

“I always thought mining crypto was for tech experts with expensive gear,” said Fiona, a user from Malaysia. “With this app, I just signed up, activated my mining session, and now DOGE shows up in my account every day. It’s transparent and effortless.”

How to Start Mining Dogecoin with MiningToken:

Visit MiningToken and download the mobile mining app



Register your account and activate your free mining trial



Choose a flexible mining plan tailored to your goals



Start automatic DOGE mining — rewards are credited daily and can be withdrawn anytime





About MiningToken

MiningToken is a Switzerland-based cloud mining platform dedicated to building a global AI-powered mining network driven entirely by green energy. The platform enables users to mine major cryptocurrencies—including Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Litecoin (LTC)—without hardware, technical complexity, or high energy costs.

Platform Highlights:

Regulatory-compliant operations with KYC and risk controls in place





operations with KYC and risk controls in place Mobile-first mining experience , ideal for beginners and passive earners





, ideal for beginners and passive earners AI-based optimization engine allocates hashrate dynamically for optimal performance





allocates hashrate dynamically for optimal performance Flexible contracts for both short-term testing and long-term earning strategies





for both short-term testing and long-term earning strategies Real-time earnings dashboard with daily tracking, withdrawals, and reinvestment options





Global Mining Farm Infrastructure:

MiningToken currently operates green-powered mining centers across nine countries, including:

Norway , Sweden , Iceland – Powered by hydropower and geothermal





, , – Powered by hydropower and geothermal Canada , Paraguay , Uruguay – Low-cost renewable regions





, , – Low-cost renewable regions Bhutan , El Salvador – National-level green infrastructure





, – National-level green infrastructure Dual-site distribution across select regions ensures global uptime and energy efficiency





All facilities are integrated with AI-based hashrate routing to ensure maximum operational transparency and sustainability.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk, and there is potential for the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you conduct your own due diligence, including consulting with a licensed financial advisor, before making any financial or trading decisions involving cryptocurrency.

Media Contact:

Sarah Müller

PR Manager, MiningToken

info@miningtoken.com