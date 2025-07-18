Top Technology Executives Recognized at the 2025 Wisconsin ORBIE Awards





Leading CIOs honored for leadership, innovation, and business impact.

MILWAUKEE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Wisconsin ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from Milwaukee Tool, ABC Supply Co., Zurn Elkay, Jewelers Mutual, HSA Bank & Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by WisconsinCIO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CIOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across seven categories: Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Nonprofit/Public Sector & Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at Brookfield Conference Center, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great CIOs understand how connections drive transformation,” said Allen Smith, WisconsinCIO Chair. “The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Wisconsin.”

Meet the 2025 Wisconsin ORBIE Award Winners:

Julie Ragland, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, International Motors LLC (ret), received the Leadership ORBIE.

Mark Molitor, CIO, Milwaukee Tool, received the Global ORBIE for organizations Over $4 Billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Tony Vaden, SVP & CIO of ABC Supply Co, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations Over $1.6 Billion annual revenue.

Mike Troutman, CIO, Zurn Elkay, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations Over $700 Million annual revenue.

John Kreul, SVP & Chief Information & Digital Officer, Jewelers Mutual, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations Over $300 Million annual revenue.

Antony D’Cruz, CIO, HSA Bank, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations Up to $300 Million annual revenue

Dr. Ricki Koinig, CIO, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for Government and nonprofit organizations.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



Wisconsin ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the Wisconsin ORBIE Awards was delivered by Julie Ragland, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at International Motors LLC (ret), who was interviewed by Laurie Panella, CIO at Marquette University. Nearly 300 guests attended, representing leading Wisconsin organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 Wisconsin ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Baker Tilly, Concord & Google Cloud

Baker Tilly, Concord & Google Cloud Gold Sponsors: 7Rivers, Fortinet & Vivanti

7Rivers, Fortinet & Vivanti Silver Sponsors: AE Business Solutions, Ahead, Cato Networks & Palo Alto Networks

AE Business Solutions, Ahead, Cato Networks & Palo Alto Networks Bronze Sponsors: Accenture, Appian Corporation, Between Pixels, Connective Consulting, Converge Technology Solutions, HCL Tech, Rockhop, Slalom, US Signal & Vaco

Accenture, Appian Corporation, Between Pixels, Connective Consulting, Converge Technology Solutions, HCL Tech, Rockhop, Slalom, US Signal & Vaco Media Partner: Milwaukee Business Journal



About WisconsinCIO:

WisconsinCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in Wisconsin. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, WisconsinCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

WisconsinCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c05c180-2cc1-4676-b1bc-a064c98a0685