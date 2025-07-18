Fabled Voyages Launches - Offering a Better Way to Live at Sea and Explore the World

Denver, CO , July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabled Voyages, a pioneering residential cruise company, today announced the official launch of its services and website, offering individuals the opportunity to live aboard an all-inclusive cruise ship while traveling the globe. With cabin reservations opening soon, Fabled Voyages is inviting those seeking a life of adventure and comfort to secure their place on its first voyage.





Fabled Voyages - Ocean Sunset

Fabled Voyages’ unique floating residence will sail to renowned and lesser-known destinations around the world, offering residents the freedom to experience diverse cultures without the hassle of constant packing, reservations, and travel planning. The ship’s dry dock location and departure date will determine where the exciting journey will begin. Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean? We will follow the warmer weather and a planned route helped established by the community.

“Fabled Voyages was founded with a vision to transform the way people experience long-term travel,” said Madison Miller, Founder and CEO of Fabled Voyages. “For retirees, digital nomads, and adventure seekers, our ship is more than just a cruise—it’s a home journey that moves with you to open new doors to new adventures, cultures, landscapes, and friendships around the world.”

Residents will enjoy private, fully serviced cabins, world-class dining, wellness amenities, onboard entertainment, and specially curated excursions. The company’s newly launched website, www.FabledVoyages.com, offers detailed information pricing, cabins, and the onboard lifestyle, allowing future residents to reserve their preferred cabins now.

“Living at sea and exploring the world is a dream many share. Bringing your cat or dog has always been the challenge. At Fabled Voyages, we’re turning that dream into a comfortable, enriching reality,” Miller added.

Fabled Voyages invites interested individuals to explore cabin options and learn more about this new era of residential cruising by visiting www.FabledVoyages.com.

About Fabled Voyages

Fabled Voyages is currently a US-based residential cruise company redefining long-term travel by offering the opportunity to live aboard a luxury cruise ship while sailing to destinations worldwide. With a commitment to comfort, exploration, and community, Fabled Voyages provides an all-inclusive, pet friendly (dogs/cats), seamless way to live at sea while experiencing the world. Learn more at www.FabledVoyages.com.

Media Contact:

Marketing

Fabled Voyages

Marketing@FabledVoyages.com

www.FabledVoyages.com