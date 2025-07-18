PINSPARK Celebrates Prime Day Success with Standout Performance and Award-Winning Activewear

New York, NY, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINSPARK proudly celebrates the remarkable success of its Prime Day campaign. Among the standout products, the award-winning tennis skirt, versatile racerback tank, quick-dry running shorts, and UPF-protective golf shirt emerged as customer favorites, each praised for blending function, comfort, and modern design. This outcome highlights PINSPARK’s continued growth in the activewear sector and its focus on delivering well-designed, functional apparel that meets the needs of modern women.

Designed to Move, Built to Last: PINSPARK’s Activewear Earns Spotlight This Prime Day

PINSPARK’s Prime Day campaign received additional visibility through a feature on WGN9’s “Daytime Chicago” segment, The Best Prime Day Deals. The program introduced several of PINSPARK’s Prime Day offerings to a broader audience, emphasizing product attributes such as UV protection, breathable materials, and versatile silhouettes. These features align with growing consumer interest in activewear that combines functional design with everyday usability.

Below are the top-selling pieces that resonated most with customers, each offering practical benefits tailored to women’s daily routines and active lifestyles.

Top-Selling Highlights: Functional Design that Empowers Daily Movement

1. PINSPARK Longline Racerback Sports Bra Tank — Everyday Comfort with Built-In Support

Designed for low-impact workouts and daily wear, this longline racerback tank provides a balance of light support and full coverage, making it ideal for women seeking comfort without sacrificing structure. With a built-in bra, removable cups, and a U-neckline that enhances breathability, it empowers users to move freely while staying supported throughout the day.

2. PINSPARK 2-in-1 Quick-Dry Running Short — Versatility and Convenience in Motion

This high-waisted running short combines a quick-dry outer layer with a supportive inner compression liner, offering secure coverage and ease of movement. Designed with multiple zippered and hidden pockets, they enable women to stay active hands-free, whether running, training, or navigating everyday errands.

3. PINSPARK UPF 50+ Sleeveless Golf Shirt — Sun Protection with Performance Fit

Ideal for outdoor sports, this lightweight, moisture-wicking golf shirt features built-in UPF 50+ sun protection and a flexible fit that adapts to dynamic motion. Its racerback cut and side-slit design offer freedom of movement and comfort during long hours on the course, supporting both performance and skin health.

4. PINSPARK Pleated Tennis Skirt with Built-In Shorts — Style Meets Function on the Court

Winner of the 2025 New York Product Design Silver Award, this pleated tennis skirt integrates a breathable mesh liner, discreet pockets, and a flattering high-waisted cut. It empowers wearers with a secure, stylish option for tennis, pickleball, and fitness activities, blending ease of movement with modern sport aesthetics.

Redefining Modern Activewear with Purpose and Precision

PINSPARK’s Prime Day performance reflects more than strong sales — it illustrates the brand’s evolving identity as a creator of refined, purpose-driven activewear. In a category that increasingly demands more than performance alone, PINSPARK has positioned itself at the intersection of function, comfort, and thoughtful design, responding to the multifaceted needs of today’s active women.

PINSPARK focuses on intentional product development — crafting garments that support movement, enable confidence, and adapt to the diverse rhythms of everyday life. Each piece is designed not just for the gym or the court, but for the full spectrum of a woman’s day: whether she’s training, commuting, or simply choosing comfort with intention.

Looking Ahead: Steady Growth with a Clear Focus

After a successful Prime Day, PINSPARK is focused on maintaining this positive momentum through ongoing product improvements and thoughtful brand development. The company plans to continue designing activewear that fits seamlessly into women’s daily lives—combining comfort, function, and simplicity with a clear understanding of what modern customers need.

About PINSPARK

PINSPARK is a performance-focused activewear brand offering stylish, high-quality apparel for women and men. Designed for movement, confidence, and daily comfort, PINSPARK’s collections combine technical innovation with fashion-forward appeal.

For more information, please visit the PINSPARK website and Amazon storefront, or connect with PINSPARK on Instagram