Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation Advances Plans for AI Data Center Development on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation, owned by Dr. Anosh Ahmed, a physician, entrepreneur, and founder of the Anosh Inc Foundation, has confirmed ongoing discussions with international investors to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) data center on Chicago’s West Side. The initiative is part of a broader mission to support economic development in underserved areas while strengthening the city’s position in emerging technology sectors.





Anosh Foundation delivers aid packages during a local outreach initiative.

The planned facility will support a range of industries, including healthcare, education, and digital infrastructure. According to Dr. Ahmed, several Dubai-based investors have expressed interest, and formal agreements are under development.

In addition to technology infrastructure, the Anosh Inc Foundation plans to launch a dedicated classroom within the facility to offer free AI-focused education for local youth. The program will introduce students to foundational concepts such as coding, machine learning, and applied AI, intending to build long-term career pathways in technology.

“Our goal is not only to build capacity, but to build futures,” said Dr. Ahmed. “We want to ensure young people from these communities are equipped to participate meaningfully in the industries of tomorrow.”

Further updates regarding construction timelines, investment partners, and program enrollment are expected to be announced later this year.

About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed is a Chicago-based physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Through his family office and charitable foundation , he has led initiatives across healthcare, real estate, and public service. He is widely recognized for his contributions to underserved communities and frequently shares insights on transformative leadership . Additional background is available at about.me/anoshahmeddubai .

Media Contact:

Sandra Gomez

Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation

Phone: +1 (346) 768 7004

Email: legal@anoshinc.com

Website: https://www.anoshinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba21c367-8bb5-4190-9a67-01eb6e64fa29