Momentum Advisors Launches National Scholarship to Champion Future Financial Leaders

SOMERSET, N.J., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Advisors, a respected fiduciary wealth management firm known for its principled approach and dedication to transparency, proudly unveils the Momentum Advisors Future Leaders in Finance Scholarship — a national initiative designed to uplift and invest in undergraduate students aspiring to shape the future of the financial industry.

This new scholarship reflects Momentum Advisors’s mission to advance financial literacy, increase industry accessibility, and support the next generation of ethical and innovative finance professionals. Spearheaded by partners Allan Boomer, Will Platt, and Kyle Pitts, the program draws from the firm’s commitment to mentorship and long-term value creation.

"We understand that talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not," said Allan Boomer, Managing Partner at Momentum Advisors. "This scholarship is our way of leveling the playing field and equipping driven students with the resources and encouragement they need to become impactful leaders in finance."

The Momentum Advisors Future Leaders in Finance Scholarship is open to undergraduate students across the United States who meet the following eligibility requirements:

Enrollment : Currently pursuing a degree in finance, economics, business, or a related field at an accredited U.S. college or university.

: Currently pursuing a degree in finance, economics, business, or a related field at an accredited U.S. college or university. Career Goals : Display a strong interest in a career in financial services or investment management.

: Display a strong interest in a career in financial services or investment management. Academic Merit & Leadership : Demonstrate strong academic performance and leadership qualities, either on campus or in their communities.

: Demonstrate strong academic performance and leadership qualities, either on campus or in their communities. Essay Component: Submit a thoughtful essay detailing their goals, personal motivations, and how they intend to make a meaningful difference in the financial sector.

With this scholarship, Momentum Advisors aims to break down barriers for high-achieving students — especially those from underrepresented backgrounds — and cultivate a more diverse, informed, and socially conscious financial community.

"At Momentum Advisors, we’ve always prioritized connection, community, and purpose in our client relationships," said Will Platt, Partner. "It’s incredibly rewarding to now extend that same ethos to mentoring and supporting young professionals who align with our values."

Kyle Pitts, also a Partner at the firm, added: "This scholarship mirrors the core of what we do — blending thoughtful planning with real-world impact. We want recipients to not only succeed professionally, but to lead ethically in an evolving financial landscape."

Applicants are encouraged to bring their authentic voice and vision to the essay portion of the application. This opportunity offers more than financial support — it’s an invitation to join a broader network of changemakers committed to excellence and accountability in finance.

Applications are now open and can be submitted through the official website. Submission deadlines and additional information are available on the scholarship portal.

To apply or learn more, visit: https://momentumadvisorsscholarship.com/

Contact Information:

Media Relations: On Behalf of Momentum Advisors

Scholarship Program: Momentum Advisors Future Leaders in Finance Scholarship

Website: https://momentumadvisorsscholarship.com/

Email: apply@momentumadvisorsscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cefc52b-f203-493c-9623-3c41a4ec8fa7