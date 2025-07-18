US Wearable Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 15.4%: Wissen Research

Sheridan, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest global wearable market report published by Wissen Research, the US wearable technology market was valued at USD 24 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

The global wearable technology market was valued at USD 80 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 185 billion by 2030, expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, 2025-2030.

Global Wearable Technology Market Report Pricing @ https://www.wissenresearch.com/Pricing/

Global Wearable Technology Market Summary

Wearable Technology Market Report Attributes Details Wearable Technology Market Size (2024) USD 80 Billion Wearable Technology Market Size (2030) USD 185 Billion CAGR 15% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Wearable Technology Market Size

Further, the US held the majority share in the global wearable technology market and is likely to remain the leading region during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Health and Wellness Focus : Growing demand for wearables that monitor vital health metrics.

: Growing demand for wearables that monitor vital health metrics. Sensor and Display Advances : Miniaturized, flexible, and advanced sensors/displays make devices more compact and multifunctional.

: Miniaturized, flexible, and advanced sensors/displays make devices more compact and multifunctional. IoT Integration : Wearables seamlessly connect with other smart devices for real-time, personalized data.

: Wearables seamlessly connect with other smart devices for real-time, personalized data. AI and Machine Learning : AI enables personalized insights, health predictions, and adaptive interfaces.

: AI enables personalized insights, health predictions, and adaptive interfaces. Augmented Reality : AR in wearables offers immersive, context-aware experiences.

: AR in wearables offers immersive, context-aware experiences. Convenience in Payments : Wearables enable secure, hands-free payments and everyday tasks.

: Wearables enable secure, hands-free payments and everyday tasks. Broader Applications: Wearables are expanding into healthcare, enterprise, and fitness sectors.





Opportunities

Healthcare Monitoring : Wearables enable real-time health tracking and remote care.

: Wearables enable real-time health tracking and remote care. Mobile Apps & AI : Integration delivers personalized insights and boosts engagement.

: Integration delivers personalized insights and boosts engagement. New Sectors : Adoption expands into industrial, military, and enterprise uses.

: Adoption expands into industrial, military, and enterprise uses. Payments : Wearables drive growth in contactless payments and authentication.

: Wearables drive growth in contactless payments and authentication. Smart Clothing : Rising demand for sustainable and multifunctional wearable apparel.

: Rising demand for sustainable and multifunctional wearable apparel. Regional Growth : Asia Pacific leads in growth; North America remains the largest market.

: Asia Pacific leads in growth; North America remains the largest market. Demographic Shifts: Young, tech-savvy users drive demand for innovative wearables





Wrist-wear segment dominated the wearable technology market by product type in 2024

The wrist-wear segment led the wearable technology market in 2024 with more than 58% of global revenue, driven by growing demand for health and fitness monitoring, lifestyle tracking, and effortless smartphone connectivity. Ongoing evolution in sensor accuracy and battery life has converted smartwatches such as the Apple Watch into health-oriented smart companions that are able to monitor ECG, blood oxygen level, and sleep duration, and these have become an absolute necessity for millions of consumers across the globe.

Consumer electronics held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for a significant 45% market share in wearable technology market

Consumer electronics was the category with the largest market share in the wearables technology market in 2024, contributing to around 45% of overall revenue, as brands such as Samsung fueled adoption with a wide range of smartwatches and fitness bands at various price levels. For instance, Samsung delivered 11.5 million wrist-worn wearables during the first three quarters of 2024, riding on items such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Fit 3 in order to target entry-level as well as premium customers, cementing its powerful position in the international market.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the wearable technology industry

North America dominated the market share in the wearable technology space during the forecast period (2025–2030), led by the concentration of strong market leaders like Apple, Alphabet, Garmin, and Fitbit within the region, along with a highly tech-savvy population willing to incorporate the latest innovation. High levels of urbanization, pervasive internet connectivity, and strong digital infrastructure have helped drive the adoption of smartwatches, fitness bands, and wearable medical devices in consumer as well as enterprise markets. Also, North America's sophisticated R&D environment and early adoption of AI, IoT, and cloud-enabled analytics have helped drive quick product innovation and integration, solidifying the region's position as a leader in wearables for health, lifestyle, and productivity applications.

Furthermore, the US with USD 24 billion market in 2024, holds majority share in the global wearable technology market and is likely to remain the leading region growing at a CAGR of 15.4% within this market, during the forecast period.





BRAND ANALYSIS: WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY MARKET

Company Key Product Form Factor Core Features Target Application Revenue



(2024) Apple Apple Watch Series Smartwatch Advanced health monitoring (ECG, blood oxygen, fitness tracking, cellular connectivity, app ecosystem) Consumer health, fitness, chronic disease management $37 Billion (Segmental Revenue-Wearable, Home and Accessories) Samsung Galaxy Watch Smartwatch BioActive sensor (heart rate, ECG, body composition), sleep tracking, seamless smartphone integration Fitness, wellness, health monitoring $220 Billion (Company Revenue) Google & Fitbit Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch/Fitness Tracker Stress management, sleep tracking, SpO2, ECG, integration with Google Health Fitness, wellness, preventive health $305 Billion (Segmental Revenue-Google Services)

Note: Revenues provided are relevant segmental revenues of the aforementioned companies

Request Customized Report @ https://www.wissenresearch.com/ask-for-customization/

Contact us for a free sample of the wearable technology market report: https://www.wissenresearch.com/contact/

Other Latest Market Reports from Wissen Research

About us

Wissen Research is a leading market research firm that serves over 800 clients, with 40% of the top 2,000 companies relying on us for insights into key business questions and the identification of new high-growth and niche revenue opportunities. We offer exclusive market intelligence from over 120 subject matter experts and analysts, complemented by our high-growth niche market studies and consulting services.

Our research methodology delivers quantifiable and actionable insights into interconnected market ecosystems shaped by disruptive technologies and emerging markets. We not only focus on factors that will impact our clients' revenue but also explore what could affect their customers' revenue by revealing latent and adjacent market opportunities.

We collaborate across all B2B sectors, engaging with C-level executives in areas such as R&D, intellectual property, strategy, marketing, sales, product development, and M&A.