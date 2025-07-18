Atlantic International Corp. Postpones Annual General Meeting

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions, today announced that it has postponed its Annual General Meeting, originally scheduled for July 15, 2025, has been postponed until a date to be determined later this year.

