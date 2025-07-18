New APOE4 App Uses AI Digital Twins to Help 25% of Population at High Alzheimer's Risk

Phoenix platform matches users with genetically similar people to predict which interventions actually work.

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Phoenix today launched the alpha version of the first app using "digital twin" technology to help APOE4 carriers—1.1 billion people globally with up to 33x higher Alzheimer's risk—discover personalized protocols that actually work for their unique genetics.

The APOE4 gene affects 25% of the population and drives 44% of all Alzheimer's cases, creating a $181 billion annual burden in the U.S. alone. With 1.1 billion carriers worldwide facing dramatically elevated risk, the need for personalized solutions has never been more urgent.

Your Genetic Doppelganger Holds the Answers

The Phoenix app analyzes 50+ biomarkers to match users with their "digital twins"—other APOE4 carriers with similar genetics, age, and health profiles. It then predicts intervention success based on real outcomes from these genetic matches.

"APOE4 carriers are told to 'eat healthy and exercise' while facing up to 33x higher Alzheimer's risk. That's like telling someone in a burning building to stay calm." said Dr. Kevin Tran, Phoenix founder and APOE4 homozygote. "We couldn't wait decades for trials. So we built the world's first continuous experiment network where every member's data helps crack the code"







APOE4-Specific Blood Analysis: The Phoenix Score analyzes 50+ biomarkers with APOE4-optimized ranges and discovers hidden risks. Example: While standard ApoB shows "normal," APOE4 carriers need levels below 70 mg/dL. The dashboard provides specific action steps.





Evidence-Based APOE4 Protocols: 20+ interventions validated specifically for APOE4 carriers. Each includes difficulty rating, time commitment, prerequisite testing, and week-by-week implementation guides based on genetic twin outcomes.

The platform has garnered remarkable momentum:

Supported by leading Alzheimer's and APOE4 researchers worldwide

950+ APOE4 carriers joined in 4 months—doubling monthly

"Exactly what my APOE4 patients needed," reports one neurologist

Backed by APOE4.info, the world's largest APOE4 nonprofit.





Get lifetime Founding Member access at thephoenix.community —limited time.

About The Phoenix : Science-driven community helping APOE4 carriers defy the odds and outsmart Alzheimer’s.



