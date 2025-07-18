ETH bull market is coming, GoldenMining launches ETH contract to release $8,700 per day

London, England, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the price of Ethereum (ETH) broke through an important pressure point and reached a high of $3,660. The market generally expects that it will reach $6,500 by the end of the year, an increase of 160%. ETH pledge is growing rapidly, Layer2 applications are strong, and the continuous influx of funds from spot ETFs makes it one of the most stable and most watched assets in the current market.





Most investors just hold ETH, BTC or XRP, hoping that the price will rise-while dealing with market volatility and uncertain regulation. But the real question is whether to continue holding, cashing out, or looking for a smarter and more balanced strategy? GoldenMining provides another path for this.

At GoldenMining , users can turn their assets into a continuous source of income by signing ETH cloud mining contracts. There is no need to configure any hardware, and there is no need to worry about price fluctuations during transactions. As long as you participate in the contract, you can get a stable daily income as the value of ETH rises.

What is the ETH cloud mining contract?

The ETH cloud mining contract allows users to directly purchase cloud mining services with ETH, without having to purchase mining machines or deal with maintenance issues. After signing the contract, the GoldenMining platform will run the mining business on behalf of users, and users will automatically receive income on a daily basis. This means that you can easily participate in ETH mining and enjoy the benefits of mining without complex operations or knowledge thresholds.

Investor ETH contract recommendation





contract Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income New User Experience $15 $0.60 $15.60 Elphapex DG1+ $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd $650 $42.25 $692.25 AntminerL917GH $1800 $287.28 $2087.28 L916GH $4500 $1890 $6390 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 $7800 $3276 $11076 Elphapex DG2 $12,000 $8,100.00 $20,100.00





How to participate in the ETH cloud mining contract



1. Register an account and get a $15 reward immediately without paying any fees. This reward can be used to test the ETH cloud mining contract to help users quickly understand the platform operation and profit model





2. Choose a contract that suits you for investment



Users can recharge ETH to the platform account through the wallet. The system supports a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), SOL, Ripple (XRP), US Dollar (USDC), etc. Afterwards, users can choose an ETH contract that suits their needs (such as 5 days, 12 days or longer periods), with flexible amounts and terms.



3. After the contract is activated, the system will automatically settle the mining income into the account every day, without manual operation by the user, and income can be generated within 24 hours

Can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time,

The user's funds are securely stored in a first-tier bank, and all user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment, which is underwritten by AIG Insurance Company to ensure the safety of user funds.

Amid market fluctuations and changing policies, more and more investors are realizing that simply holding positions and watching is no longer enough to cope with the current market rhythm. The ETH cloud mining contract provided by GoldenMining provides users with a more robust way to participate - allowing the assets in their hands to not only have the potential for long-term growth, but also have the ability to bring substantial benefits every day.

This is not only a change in investment methods, but also an advance response to the future market structure. As the ETH market continues to heat up, it is better to take the initiative to participate rather than wait. For far-sighted investors, now is the critical moment to enter this contract mechanism and steadily accumulate profits.

(Special statement: Due to the recent bull market trend in the crypto market. GoldenMining contracts have made good profits. Special thanks to global investors for their support. In order to give back to investors, GoldenMining launched a limited-time gift of ）

For more information, please visit the official website: www.Goldenmining.com

For business cooperation, please contact the official email：info@Goldenmining.com





Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.









