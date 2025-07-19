FTRE SECURITIES FRAUD: Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) 25% Stock Drop Triggers Class Action Lawsuit – Contact BFA Law by August 1 Legal Deadline

NEW YORK, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until August 1, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Fortrea securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Deslande v. Fortrea Holdings Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-04630.

Why was Fortrea Sued for Securities Fraud?

Fortrea is a global contract research organization that provides biopharmaceutical product and medical device development solutions. In June 2023, Fortrea was spun off into a standalone, publicly traded company by Labcorp Holdings Inc. (“Labcorp”). In connection with the spin-off, Fortrea entered into several transition services agreements (the “TSAs”), pursuant to which it agreed to pay Labcorp for certain transitional services over a set period.

As alleged, Fortrea discussed the significant cost savings and margin improvements that would result from exiting the TSAs. In truth, Fortrea overstated the cost savings and margin improvement it would achieve by exiting the TSAs, as well as the amount of revenue it would generate from pre-spin projects.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On September 25, 2024, investment bank Jefferies published a report stating that the cost savings Fortrea would achieve from exiting the TSAs were “[n]ot as [m]aterial as [o]ne [m]ight [t]hink.” On this news, the price of Fortrea stock declined $2.73 per share, or over 12%, from a closing price of $22.21 per share on September 24, 2024, to $19.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

Then, on March 3, 2025, Fortrea announced disappointing Q4 and full year 2024 financial results, revealing that the company’s pre-spin projects “have less revenue and less profitability than expected for 2025” and that “post-spin work is not coming on fast enough to offset the pre-spin contract economics.” On this news, the price of Fortrea stock declined $3.47 per share, or over 25%, from a closing price of $13.85 per share on February 28, 2025, to $10.38 per share on March 3, 2025, the next trading day.

