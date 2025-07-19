Time to Mine Bitcoin on Mobile: PFMCrypto Launches App-Based BTC Cloud Mining with Daily Payouts

New York, NY, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin continues to drive the evolution of digital finance, PFMCrypto is proud to introduce a major leap in mining accessibility: mobile-ready BTC cloud mining contracts. Now available on both web and mobile devices, these flexible, short-term contracts allow users to mine BTC anywhere and receive daily payouts—no mining rigs, no complexity, and no prior experience needed.

For the first time, everyday users can engage directly with the Bitcoin economy through a streamlined, fully integrated, app-based platform.

Explore the PFMCrypto website or download the app today.

BTC Cloud Mining Is Here—Simple, Smart, and Mobile-Ready.

Long hailed as the original and most decentralized cryptocurrency, Bitcoin now enters a new era with PFMCrypto’s intuitive cloud mining service. Users can mine BTC directly or let PFMCrypto’s smart AI engine optimize their earnings by automatically shifting mining power to top-performing coins—such as ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDC, and more.

All earnings are paid out daily in the cryptocurrency of your choice, offering predictable income even during volatile markets. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor, this platform lets you mine and earn—anytime, anywhere.

Key Features of PFMCrypto’s BTC Cloud Mining Contracts:

- Full BTC Integration: Deposit, purchase, mine, and withdraw BTC directly within the platform.

- Multi-Coin Mining Support: Choose to mine and receive payouts in ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDC, USDT, SOL, LTC, and BCH.

- AI Revenue Optimization: Proprietary algorithms automatically allocate mining power to maximize returns.

- 100% Remote Access: No mining equipment or setup required—just use the PFMCrypto app or browser.

- Capital Protection: Full principal return at contract maturity helps reduce risk while growing your assets.

Mining Contracts for Every Budget and Strategy:

PFMCrypto offers a wide selection of BTC-based mining contracts, catering to different investment levels and earning strategies. Every plan is designed for flexibility, low risk, and consistent income:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.66 (Free with sign-up bonus)

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.00/day + $2 reward

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.15/day

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $78.50/day

$20,000 Contract – 45 Days – Earn $380.00/day

Whether you're starting small or building a long-term portfolio, PFMCrypto delivers transparency and daily earnings in BTC.

Click here to explore more BTC cloud contracts.

Why PFMCrypto’s BTC Mining Stands Out?

- Truly Accessible: No hardware, no setup—just log in and start earning.

- BTC-Native Platform: Deposit, mine, and withdraw BTC in one seamless system.

- Consistent, Optimized Returns: AI-driven strategies adjust in real time for maximum efficiency.

- Multi-Asset Flexibility: Choose to mine BTC or diversify into other top crypto assets—all under one contract.

- Instant, Global Access: Mine securely from anywhere via mobile app or web browser.

Get Started in 3 Easy Steps:

1. Sign Up – Create an account and receive a $10 bonus instantly.

2. Choose a Plan – Select a contract from 1 to 60 days.

3. Start Earning – Track your daily profits and withdraw in BTC or your chosen token.

Start mining BTC today at: https://pfmcrypto.net

Or download the PFMCrypto app (Available for iOS & Android)

BTC Mining for the Mobile-First Future:

Since 2018, PFMCrypto has helped millions of users worldwide generate passive crypto income through secure, cloud-based mining. Now, with the introduction of mobile BTC mining, the platform bridges the gap between retail accessibility and institutional-grade infrastructure.Users can earn directly in BTC or diversify into other leading digital assets—all from the palm of their hand, within a secure and fully remote environment.

“Bitcoin has always been secure, decentralized, and trusted globally,” said a PFMCrypto spokesperson. “Now, it’s also mobile-friendly, mineable, and profitable. We’ve removed the technical barriers—so anyone can be part of Bitcoin’s future.”

Markets may fluctuate—but your daily mining income doesn’t have to.

