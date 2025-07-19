RI Mining Unveils Free Cloud Mining Contracts, Riding the Momentum of the U.S. Genius Act

New York City, NY, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RI Mining , a global leader in cloud mining, today announced the launch of its free cloud mining contracts, strategically introduced as the U.S. Congress passes the GENIUS Act—the nation’s first comprehensive federal framework for stablecoins, setting n’ew standards for trust and fairness in the crypto space.

️ The GENIUS Act: A New Era for Trust in Crypto

On July 18, 2025, the GENIUS Act was signed into law by President Trump. The Act requires 1:1 physical reserves of US stablecoins, regular and transparent disclosure of reserves, and mandatory annual audits, bringing bank-level security and compliance to the digital asset industry [ RI Mining ]

More importantly, the GENIUS Act signals a societal shift—building a more trustworthy financial system where opportunity is open to everyone, not just a select few.





RI Mining: Turning Regulation into Opportunity

Inspired by this momentum, RI Mining’s free cloud mining contracts are designed to put the power of crypto mining in every investor’s hands:

No entry barriers: Instantly start mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin without upfront costs or complex hardware.





Choose daily, monthly, or annual contracts to fit any strategy. AI-optimized performance: Intelligent algorithms maximize yields using real-time market and energy data.





Green energy partnerships support an eco-friendly mining operation. Full transparency: Real-time dashboards and audit-ready contracts keep every payout clear and accountable.





Closing the Equity Gap: Mining for All

Mining for all is no longer an ideal but a reality with RI Mining. Through its free contract, the platform opens up BTC and DOGE mining to everyone—regardless of background or experience. By eliminating complex requirements and hidden terms, RI Mining not only broadens participation but also drives forward the mission of bridging economic divides in the crypto space.

[ How to Get Started in 4 Steps ]

Register an Account: Register & Get $15



Deposit Crypto: Choose your preferred coin and get an auto-generated wallet address for seamless transfer. (Start from as low as $100 equivalent)



Select a Mining Contract: Pick from short-term, compounding, or high-yield options to match your strategy.



Starter Contract : $100, 2 days, $4/day, $100.00 + $8 total profit





Classic BTC : $500, 5 days, $6.5/day, $500.00 + $32.5 total profit





Premium DOGE : $2,600, 14 days,$2,600.00 + $509.6 total profit





Elite BTC : $4,800.00, 19 days,$70.56/day, $4800.00 + $1340.64 total profit





: $4,800.00, 19 days,$70.56/day, $4800.00 + $1340.64 total profit ... ( See more plans on our site )



Activate and Earn: Once the contract is active, receive daily rewards directly to your balance—withdraw anytime or let your earnings compound.

✅ Why Now? Opportunity and Trust Align

Market Driver RI Mining Advantage Regulatory Trust: Clear policy Contracts backed by regulation, ensuring peace of mind Fair Access: Open participation Free, intelligent entry—opportunity for everyone Market Growth: Crypto diversity Multicoin, AI-optimized options for every investor Sustainability: Green leadership Renewable energy for a positive long-term impact





Join a More Trustworthy, Inclusive Crypto Future

With the GENIUS Act ushering in a new standard of trust, RI Mining’s “free + smart + sustainable” cloud mining lets everyone become part of the digital asset revolution—regardless of background or experience.





Official website: https://rimining.com/

Download app: Google Play Store and More downloads

Official email: info@RImining.com

Disclaimer:This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency mining involves inherent risks, including market volatility and potential financial loss. Investors are advised to perform thorough due diligence and consult professional advisors prior to participating.

