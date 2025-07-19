Presentation Analyzes Elon Musk’s Next Potential Move — Points to August 13 as a Key Date

Austin, TX, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released presentation from entrepreneur and bestselling author James Altucher is shining a spotlight on what he believes could be one of the most consequential corporate announcements in recent memory.

The report draws attention to a private event with Elon Musk . Altucher claims this meeting could be connected to a major development involving Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink.

Why August 13 May Be a Turning Point

The presentation identifies August 13, 2025 , as a potentially pivotal date tied to this development.

Altucher says, “After this date, the window could slam shut—and you may never have this same chance again”. While he does not confirm that an announcement is guaranteed, he describes this moment as “a major inflection point in what I believe has been a 20-year plan to build an unstoppable satellite empire” .

The presentation encourages viewers to consider how developments at Starlink might reshape the digital landscape in the months and years to come.

Presentation Now Available to the Public

Altucher explains, “This is not about hype or speculation. It’s about paying attention to what’s really happening—what most people won’t see until it’s too late”

He concludes, “This is about timing. Not timing the market—but understanding the moments when everything changes”.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, and former hedge fund manager. He has founded or co-founded more than 20 companies, including ventures in software, media, and blockchain. Altucher is the author of over 25 books on entrepreneurship and decision-making, including Choose Yourself, Skip the Line, and Reinvent Yourself. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and TechCrunch, and he’s been a frequent guest on CNBC, Fox Business, and other major media platforms. He currently hosts a popular podcast where he interviews thought leaders across business, technology, and innovation