New Findings from Presentation Suggest August 13 Could Mark a Significant Shift in America’s Satellite Infrastructure Landscape

Austin, TX, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and tech expert James Altucher has published a new account detailing what he believes may be the most important development in Elon Musk’s career since the founding of SpaceX and Tesla.

The development centers on Musk’s satellite internet initiative, Starlink—and the possibility of a sweeping announcement expected on August 13, 2025. While the details of such an announcement remain undisclosed, Altucher says key pieces of information are already hiding in plain sight.

What’s So Special About August 13?

Altucher references August 13, 2025 repeatedly, calling it a “pivot point.”

“After this date, the window could slam shut—and you may never have this same chance again,” he warns.

He adds: “I believe this is the moment—when everything Elon’s been building toward with Starlink finally goes public… at a level most people simply aren’t prepared for”.

Why Starlink Holds a Unique Position in U.S. Infrastructure

“Starlink is not just a tech company,” Altucher writes. “It’s a private satellite grid that could one day serve as the backbone of the global internet. And right now, most Americans are completely unaware of what that means” .

James Altucher on the Implications

For Altucher, this isn’t just about a company or a product—it’s about momentum.

“This is about timing,” he says. “Not timing the market—but understanding the moments when everything changes”.

He adds: “You don’t need to be a tech expert to see what’s happening here. You just need to pay attention to the right things before everyone else does”.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, and former hedge fund manager. He has founded or co-founded more than 20 companies, including ventures in technology, media, and finance. He’s the author of over 25 books—including Choose Yourself, The Power of No, and Skip the Line. Altucher is a regular contributor to publications like The Wall Street Journal and Forbes and has been featured on CNBC, Fox Business, and other major networks. He currently hosts a top-ranked podcast and newsletter followed by millions worldwide.