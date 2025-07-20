Bitcoin Mining Goes Mobile: PFMCrypto Launches App-Based Cloud Contracts with Daily BTC Rewards

New York, NY, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin continues to shape the future of digital finance, PFMCrypto is breaking new ground with the launch of mobile-first BTC cloud mining contracts. Now available on both web and mobile platforms, these short-term, flexible contracts empower users to mine Bitcoin from anywhere—no mining rigs, no technical know-how, and no complex setup required.

For the first time, everyday users can engage directly with the Bitcoin economy through a fully integrated, app-based cloud mining experience.

BTC Cloud Mining Is Here—Simple, Smart, and Mobile-Ready

Long celebrated as the world’s first decentralized cryptocurrency, Bitcoin enters a new chapter with PFMCrypto’s user-friendly mobile mining service. Users can mine BTC directly or allow the platform’s smart AI engine to automatically allocate mining power toward the most profitable digital assets—like ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDC, and more.

Earnings are distributed daily in your chosen cryptocurrency, offering consistent returns regardless of market volatility. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned investor, PFMCrypto makes crypto mining simple, efficient, and accessible on the go.

Key Features of PFMCrypto’s BTC Cloud Mining Contracts:

- Full BTC Integration – Deposit, mine, and withdraw Bitcoin seamlessly within the app or web platform.

- Multi-Coin Mining Support – Receive payouts in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDC, USDT, SOL, LTC, or BCH.

- AI Revenue Optimization – Intelligent algorithms maximize profitability by dynamically adjusting mining strategies.

- 100% Remote Access – No mining hardware needed—mine directly from your phone or browser.

- Capital Protection – Receive full principal back at contract maturity to minimize risk while growing your crypto holdings.

Mining Contracts for Every Budget and Strategy:

PFMCrypto offers a variety of BTC-based cloud contracts designed for flexibility, affordability, and predictable returns:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.66 (Free with sign-up bonus)

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.00/day + $2 reward

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.15/day

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $78.50/day

$20,000 Contract – 45 Days – Earn $380.00/day

From first-time miners to long-term investors, PFMCrypto delivers transparent, low-risk mining contracts with consistent daily earnings in BTC.

Why PFMCrypto’s BTC Mining Stands Out?

- Truly Accessible – No hardware, no hassle—just log in, choose a plan, and start mining.

- BTC-Native Ecosystem – Mine and withdraw BTC within one secure, streamlined platform.

- Smart AI Allocation – Let the system auto-optimize your earnings across top-performing coins.

- Diversified Earning Options – Mine BTC or receive payouts in a variety of crypto assets.

- Global Remote Access – Mine securely from anywhere in the world using your phone or browser.

Get Started in 3 Easy Steps:

1. Sign Up – Create your free account and get a $10 welcome bonus.

2. Choose a Contract – Select a mining plan ranging from 1 to 60 days.

3. Start Earning – Track your rewards in real time and withdraw daily in BTC or your preferred crypto.

BTC Mining for a Mobile-First Future:

Since 2018, PFMCrypto has empowered millions of users worldwide to earn passive crypto income through secure, cloud-based mining solutions. With the launch of mobile BTC mining, the platform combines institutional-grade infrastructure with intuitive, retail-friendly design.

Now, users can earn directly in Bitcoin or diversify into other leading assets—all from the palm of their hand, through a fully remote and secure environment.

“Bitcoin has always been secure, decentralized, and globally trusted,” said a PFMCrypto spokesperson. “Now, it’s also mobile-ready, mineable, and profitable. We’ve removed the technical barriers so anyone can take part in Bitcoin’s future.”

Markets may fluctuate—but your daily mining income doesn’t have to.



