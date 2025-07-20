Airenteed Heating and Cooling Restores Air Conditioning to Senior Community in Gulfport, Florida After Hurricane Devastation

Gulfport, Florida , July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airenteed Heating and Cooling, a locally trusted HVAC company, is playing a vital role in restoring comfort and safety to a senior residential community in Gulfport, Florida, following the damage caused by last summer’s devastating hurricane. The 55-and-older community had been left without functioning air conditioning for nearly a year, leading to uncomfortable and often dangerous living conditions during Florida’s hottest months. Now, thanks to the efforts of Airenteed, that’s finally changing.





A Critical Need in a Vulnerable Community

When the hurricane struck Gulfport in 2024, the storm caused massive damage to homes, infrastructure, and utilities—leaving many residents in the senior community without reliable cooling. The lack of functioning air conditioning presented serious health risks for elderly residents already dealing with chronic illnesses, limited mobility, and the ongoing stress of post-disaster recovery.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Airenteed Heating and Cooling committed to a full-scale restoration project in early 2025. The company began assessing the damage, developing custom HVAC solutions, and coordinating efforts with property managers and residents. The project, now halfway complete, is already transforming the daily lives of the people who call this community home.

Passionate Work With a Personal Touch

“We didn’t just see broken equipment—we saw our neighbors in need,” said Kelsey, spokesperson for Airenteed Heating and Cooling. “This wasn’t a routine job. It was a mission to bring back safety, dignity, and peace of mind to hundreds of people who had suffered for far too long.”

The team at Airenteed has faced complex challenges, including damaged ductwork, outdated systems, and structural repairs. Yet they’ve stayed focused, working long hours under the Florida sun, ensuring every installation is done with precision, care, and long-term durability in mind.

But what stands out most is the relationship they've built with the community. Residents have responded with overwhelming gratitude—offering kind words, handwritten notes, and heartfelt thanks to the team that’s helping them feel safe and cool again.

Voices of Relief From Grateful Residents

For many residents, the return of air conditioning is more than just about comfort—it’s about survival.

Judy M., who has lived in the community for over 20 years, shared her experience: “After the hurricane, we were scared and forgotten. But when the Airenteed crew arrived, everything changed. They treated us with respect, worked tirelessly, and gave us hope. I finally feel safe in my home again.”

Another resident, George T., added, “Airenteed has been a blessing. The moment the cool air came back, it felt like life returned to normal. These guys are doing more than a job—they’re helping us live again.”

Halfway There and Committed to the Finish Line

As of mid-July, the project is approximately 50% complete, and Airenteed Heating and Cooling shows no signs of slowing down. The company has set a clear goal: to have the entire community fully restored before the peak of summer ends. With Florida’s unforgiving temperatures, that timeline is critical.

“Our team is pushing hard, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made,” said Kelsey. “But we won’t stop until every home has the reliable air conditioning it deserves. We’re in this for the long haul.”

About Airenteed Heating and Cooling

Airenteed Heating and Cooling is a Florida-based HVAC company known for its reliability, transparency, and customer-first approach. Serving residential and commercial clients across the state, the company specializes in installations, maintenance, and emergency repairs—with a focus on fast service and high-quality results.

Whether handling a standard AC repair or leading a community-wide recovery effort like in Gulfport, Airenteed brings a powerful combination of technical skill and compassionate service to every project.

For more information visit https://www.airenteed.com