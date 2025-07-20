Bitcoin Solaris Presale Projects 4x Gains with Guaranteed $20 Launch Price





TALLINN, Estonia, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) is stealing the spotlight in the crypto world as more analysts point toward its potential to turn a modest $1,000 into $4,000 at launch. While the market continues throwing out new tokens every week, few bring the combination of strong fundamentals, breakthrough technology, and sheer investor momentum like BTC-S. This is not your typical presale project hoping for a lucky break. It is built to deliver.

Why Bitcoin Solaris Is the Standout in 2025

Bitcoin Solaris does not rely on empty promises. Its strength comes from its hybrid Proof-of-Work and Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus, delivering lightning-fast speeds while maintaining security at scale. This dual-consensus architecture brings scalability and decentralization together in a way few projects achieve.

The Base Layer uses Proof-of-Work for maximum security



The Solaris Layer operates Delegated Proof-of-Stake, hitting over 10,000 transactions per second with 2-second finality



Validator rotation occurs every 24 hours to ensure fairness



Zero-Knowledge Proofs provide optional privacy without sacrificing performance



Rust-based smart contracts support a wide range of use cases from DeFi to enterprise







Through the exciting release of the upcoming Solaris Nova App, Bitcoin Solaris takes mining mainstream. Mobile, desktop, and browser mining means users can participate without expensive rigs or technical headaches.

Influencers Are Highlighting BTC-S Potential

Influencers and crypto reviewers are spotlighting Bitcoin Solaris as one of the smartest plays this cycle.

Crypto Show covers how BTC-S brings innovation back to blockchain



covers how BTC-S brings innovation back to blockchain Token Empire highlights the scalability and investor confidence



highlights the scalability and investor confidence Crypto Vlog discusses the real-world benefits of mobile mining



discusses the real-world benefits of mobile mining Token Galaxy breaks down how BTC-S combines accessibility with serious tech

This Time It’s Not Just a Boom It’s the Rise of Bitcoin Solaris

Presale Momentum Shows No Signs of Slowing

Bitcoin Solaris is moving fast through Phase 12 of its presale. With just around 2 weeks left before launch on July 31, 2025, investor interest keeps rising.

Current price is $12



Next phase will jump to $13



A 4% bonus remains active during this phase



Launch price is fixed at $20 with an expected 150% return



Over 14,200 unique investors have already joined. More than $6.6M has been raised, making this one of the most explosive presales of the year.

Wallets like Trust Wallet and Metamask are recommended for receiving tokens on launch day. BTC-S makes it clear these wallets are for delivery, not presale purchasing.

Secure your allocation through Bitcoin Solaris .

Mining for Everyone Made Simple

Bitcoin Solaris is rewriting the rules on mining with the upcoming Solaris Nova App. Forget expensive equipment and complex setups.

Cross-platform mining available on mobile, desktop, and browser



Adaptive algorithms optimize mining per device



Mining Power Marketplace allows users to rent or sell computational power



Supports ASICs, GPUs, desktops, laptops, and smartphones



Biometric login and encryption ensure top-tier security



Leaderboards, achievements, and in-app education drive community engagement



Users can calculate their mining potential using the BTC-S calculator .





Sustainable Tokenomics for Long-Term Value

Bitcoin Solaris ensures a balanced distribution model focused on growth and sustainability. More details are available at the BTC-S Tokenomics .

66.66% allocated for mining over 90 years



20% reserved for the presale



5% for liquidity pools



2% for ecosystem development



2% for community rewards



2% for staking rewards



2% for marketing



0.33% for the team and advisors



This structure guarantees BTC-S stays decentralized and in the hands of participants who build its future.

Final Thoughts: BTC-S Is Built to Deliver

Bitcoin Solaris is not just another crypto presale. It is an ecosystem built for scale, accessibility, and long-term adoption. With its dual-consensus model, mobile-first mining, and tokenomics designed for sustainability, BTC-S is positioned to turn small investments into substantial returns. The $20 launch price is around the corner, and this presale window will not last much longer.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

