CORRECTION – WLTH Opens Private Markets to Everyone with Launch of Tokenised Fractional Ownership in Hadron Energy





Retail investors gain first-of-its-kind on‑chain access to early‑stage private equity in nuclear micro‑reactors

WLTH, the alternative investments platform operated by Common Wealth (wlth.xyz), today announced that it will next week launch its inaugural tokenised private ‑ equity opportunity :: Hadron Energy , a California‑based micro‑modular reactor innovator.

The launch is believed to be the first time a blockchain‑native platform offers retail investors worldwide the ability to purchase fractionalised equity tokens in a private company in this manner. Existing initiatives from established asset managers (e.g., Hamilton Lane/Republic) have remain extremely gated, positioning WLTH at the forefront of democratised access to private markets.

Market Opportunity & Potential Upside

Sector growth: Global micro‑ and small‑modular reactor (SMR) market projected to grow from US$0.65 billion in 2025 to US$8.9 billion by 2037 (19% CAGR) . ( researchnester.com )

Global micro‑ and small‑modular reactor (SMR) market projected to grow from . ( ) Public comparables: Listed peers Oklo and NuScale Power command market caps of approximately US$9.5 billion and US$4.7 billion respectively despite being pre‑commercial. ( companiesmarketcap.com , ycharts.com )

Listed peers and command market caps of approximately and respectively despite being pre‑commercial. ( , ) Illustrative exit scenario: If Hadron successfully licenses its first-of-a-kind reactor and secures large power‑purchase agreements, peer benchmarks suggest a potential multi‑billion‑dollar valuation. A retail "Slice" bought for US$20 today could theoretically be worth US$600–9,000+ under ideal conditions — though returns are not guaranteed and capital is at risk.



Investment Highlights

Regulatory traction: Hadron Energy was added to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s advanced‑reactor pre‑application list in May 2025, less than a year after inception.



Hadron Energy was added to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s advanced‑reactor pre‑application list in May 2025, less than a year after inception. NRC public meeting: On 8 July 2025 , Hadron hosted a hybrid public meeting at NRC Headquarters to outline its accelerated micro‑reactor licensing pathway; presentation materials are available via the NRC’s ADAMS public filing system.

On , Hadron hosted a hybrid public meeting at NRC Headquarters to outline its accelerated micro‑reactor licensing pathway; presentation materials are available via the NRC’s ADAMS public filing system. DOE recognition: Hadron is featured in the Department of Energy’s GAIN Advanced Nuclear Directory (June 2025 edition).



Hadron is featured in the Department of Energy’s GAIN Advanced Nuclear Directory (June 2025 edition). Commercial momentum: $1.8m raised in this round, a further $2.4m committed as of 16 July 2025 , and the company is negotiating with a leading hyperscale cloud provider to deliver hundreds of megawatts of baseload power to data‑centre campuses.



$1.8m raised in this round, a further $2.4m committed as of , and the company is negotiating with a leading hyperscale cloud provider to deliver hundreds of megawatts of baseload power to data‑centre campuses. Engineering expansion: Hadron opened an 18,000 sq ft flagship engineering office in Redwood Shores, California, neighbouring Oracle’s campus.



Quotes

“Today we put a stake in the ground for financial inclusion,” said Jonathan Woolley, Co‑Founder of Common Wealth. “By lowering the minimum ticket to just $20, WLTH is giving everyday people the chance to back breakthrough climate‑tech that was previously reserved for elite venture and private‑equity circles.”

Samuel Gibson, Founder & CEO of Hadron Energy, added: “Within 11 months our design reached the NRC’s official registry — a timeline unheard‑of in our sector. Partnering with WLTH lets us convert this regulatory momentum into broad‑based support, accelerating our mission to deliver carbon‑free baseload power.”

How the Token Works

Structure: Each "Slice" (immutable on-chain ownership) represents an exact pro‑rata share in all and any liquidity arising from holding the Hadron equity.



Each "Slice" (immutable on-chain ownership) represents an exact pro‑rata share in all and any liquidity arising from holding the Hadron equity. Standard: ERC‑ 721 token.



ERC‑ 721 token. Secondary liquidity: Tradable on WLTH’s peer‑to‑peer Slice Marketplace (or other NFT platforms such as Opensea).



Tradable on WLTH’s peer‑to‑peer Slice Marketplace (or other NFT platforms such as Opensea). Minimum investment: USD 20.



USD 20. Distributions: Any dividends or exits are paid automatically in USDC (USD equivalent cryptocurrency stable coin) to token holders’ wallets.



Offering Timeline (2025)

Date Milestone 22 July Priority access opens for WLTH Genesis NFT holders and Top 50 stakers 23 July Public sale opens 24 July Allocation finalised, secondary trading enabled

Innovation

In another first for the industry, the WLTH platform will also allow users to gift this investment—or a portion of their own—to friends and family using only an email address, making a stake in a private company as easy to give as an e-gift card.

About WLTH

WLTH is an alternative investment platform for the 99%. Using the best of web 2 and 3 to open access to highly gated opportunities across RWA, private equity, venture capital, and crypto income creating strategies. The protocol has undergone multiple smart‑contract audits (Hacken, 2023–24) and has distributed over $1.5 million in community rewards to date. Learn more at wlth.xyz .



Read about the deal and opportunity here: https://docs.joincommonwealth.xyz/investment/funds/exclusive-access/hadron-energy

About Hadron Energy

Hadron Energy is a California-based company developing the Hadron Carbon Cell (HCC), a transportable micro-modular reactor. The factory-built system is a light-water reactor using low-enriched uranium to produce 2-10 MW of continuous, carbon-free power. The company is currently engaged in the licensing process with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to bring clean, resilient energy to industrial and government customers.

