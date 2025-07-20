RICH Miner launches innovative cloud mining service: use USDC to start daily stable mining income

Chicago, Illinois, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world's leading cloud mining service provider, RICH Miner recently launched a new cloud mining service based on USDC (US dollar stablecoin), allowing users to start the road to stable daily mining income through stablecoin assets.





Why choose USDC for cloud mining?

USDC (USD Coin) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, with advantages such as minimal price fluctuations, high liquidity, and security and reliability. This makes USDC an ideal mining asset:

High liquidity, ready for cashing;

USDC is widely supported by major exchanges, wallets and payment platforms, and users can exchange it for US dollars or other mainstream crypto assets at any time.

Asset security and transparency;

USDC is regularly audited by independent third parties, and its asset reserves are transparent and open, which ensures the security of user assets.

RICH Miner USDC cloud mining has obvious advantages:

RICH Miner 's newly launched USDC mining service is based on the platform's leading cloud mining technology, helping users to easily achieve stable returns. It has the following advantages:

1. Simple and convenient, easy to participate:

Users only need to register and recharge USDC to the platform account and purchase contracts without additional operations, truly realizing "one-click mining".

2. Daily automatic settlement, stable and transparent income:

The platform automatically settles the user's mining income on a daily basis, and automatically distributes the income to the user's account, and the user's funds are stable and arrive every day.

3. Zero threshold participation, no hardware required

Users do not need to purchase mining machines, do not need professional mining knowledge, and have no hardware maintenance costs. They can enjoy the benefits of mining anytime, anywhere.

How to use USDC to participate in RICH Miner cloud mining?

The participation method is extremely simple, only the following steps are required:

① Free account registration

Visit the RICH Miner official website or download the official APP, and you can get a $15 reward after completing the account registration.

② Recharge USDC

Get the exclusive USDC recharge address on the personal account page (support Ethereum, Base, BNB network).

③ Select mining contract:

Select mining contract (short-term/long-term/high-yield plan), select and confirm the purchase according to personal preferences.

(New User Experience Contract) Investment amount: $100; Term: 2 days; Daily income: $3; Total income: $100.00 + $6.

(Canaan Avalon A15XP) Investment amount: $600; Term: 8 days; Daily income: $7.20; Total income: $500.00 + $57.60.

(Bitdeer SealMiner A2) Investment amount: $1,300; Term: 13 days; Daily income: $17.30; Total income: $1,300.00 + $221.39.

(Bitmain Antminer L7) Investment amount: $3,000; Term: 17 days; Daily income: $42.30; Total income: $3,000.00 + $719.10.

(Bitmain Antminer S21 Immersive) Investment amount: $5,600; Term: 24 days; Daily income: $84.00; Total income: $5,600.00 + $2,016.00.

(Bitmain Antminer L9) Investment amount: $12,000; Term: 32 days; Daily income: $204.00; Total income: $12,000.00 + $6,528.00.

→ Click here to view more contracts

④: Enjoy daily benefits:

After the user purchases the contract, the system automatically calculates and distributes the mining income to the account every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time for continuous appreciation.





User case example:

Take user John as an example:

John first recharged 3000 USDC to enter RICH Miner cloud mining, and the daily income was about 42 USDC (calculated based on the current market yield);

One month later, John earned about 1260 USDC, with transparent and stable income, punctual arrival every day, and flexible and free.

Conclusion:

RICH Miner's newly launched USDC cloud mining service is a positive response to the user's asset management needs, so that stablecoin assets are no longer idle, but create real income for users. This new model allows everyone to easily enjoy the continuous value-added benefits brought by digital assets.

Join RICH Miner quickly to create more value for your USDC assets every day and achieve truly stable passive income.

Official website link: https://richminer.com

APP download: supports iOS and Android

Official customer service: info@richminer.com

Attachment