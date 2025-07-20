Launch Announcement: DOT Miners Fast-Tracks Nasdaq Plans Amid Record User Contract Income

London, UK, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin cloud mining platform DOT Miners officially announced that it is actively preparing for Nasdaq listing. With strong user growth, stable contract income model and international compliance operation capabilities, DOT Miners said it has started internal architecture optimization and audit processes to lay the foundation for listing in the United States.

DOT Miners is a technology investment company registered in the UK. It currently provides services to more than 5 million users worldwide. The platform uses a green energy-driven data center and supports global multi-currency mining operations, including mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, XRP, LTC, SOL, etc.

Contract drives platform growth and user income is considerable

Against the backdrop of volatile market conditions, the cloud mining contracts provided by DOT Miners have become a popular choice for global investors. The platform automatically settles income daily through a transparent contract mechanism and returns all principal after the contract expires. The following are some typical contract examples:

Novice Miner



Investment: $100 | Cycle: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Expiration income: $100+$7

Starter Miner



Investment: $500 | Cycle: 7 days | Daily income: $6 | Expiration income: $500+$42

Pro Miner



Investment: $5,100 | Cycle: 33 days | Daily income: $74.46 | Expiration income: $5,100+$2457.18

Prime Miner



Investment: $10,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily income: $155 | Expiration income: $10,000+$6200

Quantum Miner



Investment: $155,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $3255 | Expiration income: $155,000+$146475

Users only need to complete the registration to get a $15 mining bonus, and they can start their profit journey without any technical threshold.

Why can DOT Miners approach Nasdaq?

Global compliance: The platform is registered in the UK, fully complies with financial regulatory laws and regulations, and operates transparently;

Technical scalability: Smart contracts + automated settlement systems can quickly adapt to regulatory market needs;

Green infrastructure: European/African mines supported by 100% renewable energy, in line with ESG investment trends;

Institutional capital endorsement: Obtained strategic investment from global mining giant Bitmain to enhance capital strength;

Strong user growth: The number of global users has exceeded 5 million, and contract activity continues to grow.

Future listing prospects

DOT Miners said that the company is currently in preliminary consultation with a number of auditing agencies and investment banks on the listing path, including the possibility of listing through traditional IPOs or mergers with SPACs. The platform is also currently upgrading its governance mechanism and financial structure to prepare for the submission of the SEC S-1 application.

A spokesperson for DOT Miners said:

"Our goal is not only to become the world's leading cloud mining platform, but also to make the entry point for blockchain value realization transparent, secure and accessible to everyone. Going public is an important step towards a long-term trusted brand."

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a technology company dedicated to Bitcoin cloud mining. Headquartered in the UK, it provides contractual and automated digital asset mining services. The platform emphasizes environmental protection, compliance and stable returns, and actively participates in digital financial education and inclusive projects to promote the development of global crypto financial infrastructure.

Official website address: www.dotminers.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.