RIMining Launches XRP+AI Green Cloud Mining, Ushering in 24/7 “HODL‑Earn” Era

New York City, NY, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst surging clarity in U.S. digital asset regulations and renewed institutional interest, RI Mining today introduced its XRP‑focused, AI‑driven green cloud mining platform—permitting XRP holders to passively generate income 24/7 without transaction hassle or hardware upkeep. This feature delivers a timely “HODL‑earn” mechanism during a crucial shift toward compliant crypto utility





Regulatory tailwinds & XRP’s practical edgeThe recent passage of U.S. acts including DARA and the GENIUS Act has sharply elevated trust in digital asset frameworks. XRP, noted for its 3‑second settlement times and transaction costs near $0.0002, currently underpins over 400 institutional cross‑border networks—making it ideally suited to the new regulatory landscape

RI Mining and the Future of XRP Mined in the Cloud

AI‑Powered Efficiency:

Smart algorithms automatically direct mining activities to renewable energy sources, optimizing daily returns while reducing environmental impact.

No Hardware, No Hassle:

Easily start mining from your smartphone or web browser—no equipment needed, no complicated setup. All infrastructure is managed by the RI Mining platform.

Automated Daily Payouts:

Mining rewards are credited directly to your wallet every day. Earnings are fully withdrawable or can be reinvested seamlessly.

Built on ESG & Compliance:

Powered entirely by green energy and designed around ESG principles. RI Mining adheres to SOC‑2 audit standards and all relevant regulatory disclosure requirements, ensuring security and transparency.

Real‑Life Wins & Market Proof

Jennifer Adams, a Los Angeles XRP holder, shared: “RI Mining completely changed how I earn—daily passive income from my phone, zero complexity.”

Meanwhile, industry stats confirm the demand for passive yield: global cloud‑mining platform users surged 41.3% H1 2025; over 22% of U.S. wallets now engage with such tools.

How to Get Started (4 Steps)

Register and receive $15 in free computing power



Deposit XRP (Currently ≈30XRP)



Select contract (e.g., $100 over 2 days yields ~$10)



Activate mining—earnings credited daily, withdraw or compound anytime





Quick‑View Contracts

$15 (1‑day trial): ~$15 + $0.60 profit





$100 (2‑day basic): ~$108 total





$500 (5‑day classic): ~$543 total





$1,000 (10‑day premium): ~$1,135 total





$2,600 (14‑day premium): ~$3,109.6 total





$4,800 (19‑day premium): ~$6,140.64 total





$10,000 (30‑day premium): ~$14,800 total









Security, Simplicity, and Speed—All in One Place

As digital asset adoption accelerates and regulations advance, RI Mining continues to build on its track record of secure, transparent, and sustainable cloud mining since 2014. With proven expertise in AI-driven efficiency and renewable energy, RI Mining now makes passive XRP income available 24/7—no hardware, no hassle, just real daily returns.

Discover how RI Mining is shaping the future of compliant crypto earning.

Email: info@rimining.com

Website: https://rimining.com

Download: iOS/Android App available









Disclaimer:This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency mining involves inherent risks, including market volatility and potential financial loss. Investors are advised to perform thorough due diligence and consult professional advisors prior to participating.

Attachment