Ulanzi Named Global No.1 in Camera Accessories Sales Volume for 2024 by Frost & Sullivan

NEW YORK, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese imaging gear brand Ulanzi has been recognized by global research firm Frost & Sullivan as the No. 1 camera-accessories brand worldwide by sales volume in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company’s nearly decade-long global journey.





*Ulanzi specializes in photography accessories, including tripods, stabilizers, lights, audio gear, and bags.

Brand Overview: Built for the Modern Creator

Founded in 2015 in Shenzhen, Ulanzi has built its reputation on designing and manufacturing high-quality, user-friendly accessories tailored for creators in the digital age. From tripods and lighting to audio and carry solutions, the brand now offers over 3,400 SKUs across more than 190 countries and regions. It holds more than 600 global patents and has received multiple prestigious design awards, including iF, Red Dot, and IDEA.

Innovation-Driven Growth

The company’s success stems from its strong focus on product innovation and deep integration with real-world user needs. William Zou, Founder & Chief Product Officer of Ulanzi, has driven a development model that tightly combines direct user feedback with agile R&D. His hands-on leadership — collaborating closely with teams from companies like Apple and Zebao — has helped ensure that the brand stays closely attuned to the evolving demands of both amateur and professional creators.

A Digital-First Global Expansion

Beyond its robust product lineup, Ulanzi has also built a strong international presence through digital engagement. By collaborating with creators on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, and by building a direct-to-consumer ecosystem that includes Amazon, AliExpress, and its own webstore, Ulanzi has successfully created a content-driven marketing model that resonates with modern users. The brand’s official TikTok account, @Ulanzi_Official , has surpassed 860,000 followers and achieved over 44 million likes.

Recognized as a global leader in camera accessories, Ulanzi credits its success to a user-first philosophy and commitment to accessible, high-quality tools that empower creators worldwide. To expand globally, Ulanzi has built a strong localized presence by entering platforms like Shopee and Noon, forming a regional hero product matrix, and collaborating with local influencers to create culturally relevant content. On-ground teams in Nigeria, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Brazil further support agile operations and deep market integration—ensuring Ulanzi stays closely attuned to local needs while setting a blueprint for Chinese brands going global.

Press Contact:

Ulanzi PR Team

Email: pr@ulanzi.cn

Website: https://www.ulanzi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f974590-4fc0-4dff-a7e5-187dfa2fbf91