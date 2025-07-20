PaxMining Announces Green Cloud Mining Platform — Earn Up to $5,500 Daily as Bitcoin Booms Ahead of 2025

London, UK, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin has skyrocketed past $123,000 in July 2025, fueled by BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF with $3.2 billion in daily trading volume and U.S. regulatory clarity via the CLARITY Act. PaxMining, a global cloud mining leader, empowers investors to seize this rally with its sustainable, AI-driven platform.

Founded in 2017 in London, UK, PaxMining serves 8M+ users in 190+ countries. Its 70+ carbon-neutral mining facilities, powered by renewable energy, offer hassle-free Bitcoin mining with transparent, high-yield returns.

Bitcoin Meets PaxMining’s Innovation

Bitcoin’s scarcity drives its 2025 surge. PaxMining’s cloud mining, with real-time profit tracking and multi-currency support (BTC, ETH, DOGE, etc.), eliminates hardware costs, delivering daily payouts via green energy and AI optimization.

Flexible Mining Contracts

PaxMining 2025 contracts ensure high returns :

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 Canaan Avalon miner A14 $500 7days $500+$43.40 WhatsMiner M60S+ $1,300 15days $1,300+$253.5 ALPH Miner AL1 $3,500 30days $3,500+$948‬ Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm $8,000 35days $8,000+$4424 Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd $12,800 40 days $12,800+$8,601



For example, if a user invests $12,800 in the Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd hash power contract (with a 40-day term), the estimated total return can reach $21,401, including a net profit of $8,601.

Why PaxMining?

Low Entry Barrier: Flexible plans from $100 to $96,000, no hardware or electricity costs required.

New User Bonus: $15 signup bonus for immediate mining, no initial investment needed.

Multi-Currency Support: Over 9 major cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, SOL, DOGE, LTC, and BCH.

Green Energy: Operates on 100% renewable energy, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Transparency and Security: Blockchain smart contracts ensure transparent returns, with enterprise-grade wallet custody and multi-layer encryption.

Get Started in 3 Simple Steps:

Sign Up - Receive $15 bonus (usable for daily check-ins earning ~$0.60/day)

Choose Plans - Flexible contracts starting from $100

Earn Daily - Enjoy $0.60 login rewards + mining profits

Future Outlook

As Bitcoin's bull run accelerates in 2025, PaxMining is poised to redefine sustainable crypto mining globally. With plans to expand its AI-driven, carbon-neutral infrastructure to 100+ facilities by Q4, the platform will unlock even higher yields for investors amid Bitcoin's projected surge toward $150,000. Institutional adoption, regulatory clarity, and the 2024 halving cycle converge to create a historic opportunity—one where PaxMining’s green mining solutions bridge profit potential with planetary responsibility.

In short

The future of wealth generation is here: decentralized, sustainable, and accessible. PaxMining invites you to join the $5,500/day revolution—where cutting-edge technology meets environmental stewardship, and every mined Bitcoin strengthens both your portfolio and the planet. Act now; the next era of mining won’t wait.

For more information or to get started with your mining contract, visit:

https://paxmining.com or ( click to download the mobile app )

For direct inquiries, contact: info@paxmining.com





