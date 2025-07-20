ETHRANSACTION launches cloud mining using XRP conversion, which can yield a stable amount of BTC every day

Newark, New Jersey, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETHRANSACTION, a leading cloud mining platform has launched new mining contracts that utilize XRP conversion to yield other crypto currencies like BTC. Bitcoin has always held a special place in the cryptocurrency market. It is more than just a currency; it is a cultural movement, driven by a passionate and growing community.

This release will provide all the necessary information about how the users of ETHRANSACTION can use XRP for cloud mining and earn $19,494 or more worth of cryptocurrency every day.





What is cloud mining? And how ETHRANSACTION users can yield BTC

Cloud mining is the process by which cloud mining service providers are rewarded with new Bitcoins by checking transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. It seems simple, but it is not easy!

Cloud mining service providers process the same batch of transactions through multiple computers at the same time, but only one computer can be rewarded with new coins. The way to get new coins is that nodes add new transaction blocks to old blocks. This requires complex mathematical equations to achieve.

The first node to solve the math problem wins, it can then append the newly confirmed transaction block to the rest of the blockchain.

Most cryptocurrency mining works like this. However, BTC cloud mining differs from other currencies in some important ways. These aspects include:

Algorithm: Each cryptocurrency has a set of rules for mining new coins. These rules are called mining algorithms or hashing algorithms.

Block time: This is the average length of time it takes to check a new block of transactions and add it to the blockchain.

Difficulty: This number indicates how hard it is to mine each new block of that currency. Mining difficulty fluctuates based on the number of miners. The currency protocol also adjusts the difficulty to ensure that the block time remains constant.

Reward: This is the amount of new currency awarded to the miner for each new block.

How to do BTC cloud mining

Step 1: Choose ETHRANSACTION cloud mining service provider. The platform has a professional analyst and IT team who will analyze the computing power generated by the operation of the mining machine and replace the latest mining machine in time. Ensure that users get higher returns in cloud mining. If you are worried about missing out on investment opportunities, now is the best time to join cloud mining.

Step 2: Select the Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency contract you want to buy. The new contract is as follows:

⦁ Invest in WhatsMiner M30S [Daily Sign-in Rewards]: Investment amount: $19, total net profit: $19 + $0.9.

⦁ Invest in Avalon Manufacturing A1346 [Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $18.

⦁ Invest in ElphaPex DG Home1 contract plan: Investment amount: $600, total net profit: $600 + $52.5.

⦁ Invest in Antminer L7 contract plan: Investment amount: $1,300, total net profit: $1,300 + $236.6.

⦁ Invest in Antminer T21 contract plan: Investment amount: $3,700, total net profit: $3,700 + $1,021.2.

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, which can be viewed on the ETHRANSACTION official website.)





You can get income the next day after purchasing the contract. When the account funds reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts.





About ETHRANSACTION

Cloud mining is extremely convenient and perfect for novices. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily get started. For ETHRANSACTION, laziness is not a disadvantage, but a path to success. As a pioneer in cloud mining services, ETHRANSACTION has more than 100 mining farms and more than 800,000 mining equipment around the world. All mining equipment is driven by new renewable energy cycles and has won the recognition and support of more than 8.1 million real users with stable returns and security guarantees.

ETHRANSACTION Advantages:

Get $19 immediately after registration.

Users do not need to buy expensive cryptocurrency mining equipment, sign contracts, and receive returns every 24 hours.

Provide multiple cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals: DOGE, BTC, ETH, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20 and other cryptocurrencies.

Intuitive interface designed for beginners and experienced miners.

The affiliate program allows users to receive up to 4% + 2% referral rewards and up to $1 million in bonuses.

No extra fees: pricing is transparent, with no hidden service or management fees.

Fund security: At ETHRANSACTION, users' funds are securely stored in a first-tier bank, and all users' personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance Company.

Security and sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and security are crucial. ETHRANSACTION knows this and puts user safety first. ETHRANSACTION is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring that your investment is protected and allowing you to focus on profitability. All mine energy consumption is provided by new energy, making cloud mining join the ranks of carbon neutrality. Renewable energy protects the environment from pollution and brings super value returns, allowing every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits.

Summary

For investors who want to explore free cryptocurrency mining, ETHRANSACTION is the first choice because it has cutting-edge technology, environmentally friendly methods and generous free tickets.

Whether you are a novice or an experienced user, ETHRANSACTION welcomes everyone from all over the world to participate.

Simply click the corresponding system APP button on ETHRANSACTION to download the ETHRANSACTION application.



Media Details:

Email: info@ethransaction.vip

For more information, please visit the official website: https://ethransaction.vip

Or contact the platform official email: info@ethransaction.vip





Attachment