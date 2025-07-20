From Smartphone to Crypto Yield: How Quid Miner Is Simplifying Cloud Mining for BTC and DOGE in 2025

London, UK, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrency matures into a mainstream financial instrument, a new wave of investors is looking for ways to generate steady returns without the volatility of day trading. In response to this demand, Quid Miner has launched a streamlined mobile platform that brings cloud mining to users across 180+ countries, enabling anyone with a smartphone to participate in digital asset production.

Redefining Access to Mining

Founded in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner removes the complexity from crypto mining. With just a few taps, users can mine popular assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC — no rigs, no coding, no guesswork. The platform uses artificial intelligence to dynamically allocate computing power, ensuring optimal performance across multiple mining pools.

“Mining used to be a high-barrier activity,” said a Quid Miner spokesperson. “We’ve changed that. Now anyone can get started in minutes — securely and profitably.”

What Is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining allows individuals to lease computing power from professional data centers to mine cryptocurrencies. Instead of managing expensive hardware, users subscribe to mining contracts on platforms like Quid Miner and receive daily earnings directly in their wallets.

This approach is ideal for users seeking passive income or portfolio diversification without the time or technical skills required for traditional mining setups.

Why It Matters

In a market shaped by global inflation, unpredictable interest rates, and rising institutional scrutiny, Quid Miner provides an alternative income stream that’s automated and resilient. For both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and curious newcomers, cloud mining offers a path to sustainable yield.

Quid Miner Platform Highlights:

AI Optimization Engine: Maximizes returns by auto-balancing across coins and pools

Robust Security: McAfee® and Cloudflare® technologies ensure safe, uninterrupted access

Multi-Coin Support: BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, and more

Incentives: New users receive a $15 mining credit; bonuses for referrals and participation

Mobile-First Interface: Available on iOS and Android for full on-the-go control

Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner

1.Choose Qudi Miner as your provider: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free.

2.Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately.

3. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences.

Click to view all contract plans

About Quid Miner



Quid Miner was legally registered in the UK in 2010 and is headquartered in the UK. Strictly abiding by international regulatory standards, the company has continuously expanded its global layout and technical capabilities since launching cloud mining services in 2018.

Currently, the company has multiple stable strategic mining centers in the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan, providing strong and stable computing power support for users from more than 180 countries and regions. The company provides 24-hour multilingual customer service to ensure that global users receive fast response and personalized support and enjoy an efficient mining experience.

Beyond Just Mining

Quid Miner reflects the broader shift in crypto investing — from short-term speculation to long-term infrastructure. As platforms like this become more user-centric and intuitive, they’re opening the door for anyone to become a digital asset producer.

Email: info@quidminer.org

Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/



App Download: iOS and Android dual-end support





