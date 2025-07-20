Veteran Inventor Announces New Air Purification System That Splits CO₂, Produces Oxygen, and May Support Health and Ozone Recovery

Seminole, FLORIDA , July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Air Electric Filter announces the launch of its Conducted Direct Current (CDC) air purification system, a technology developed over 12 years by disabled American veteran Gal Joe Nahum. The system is designed to split carbon dioxide (CO₂) into carbon and oxygen, generate ozone through negative ions, and may offer additional wellness benefits, including support for nutrient absorption.



The CDC filtration system works by passing direct current through the air, targeting CO₂ molecules. As the air flows through the unit, the current splits the carbon from the oxygen atoms. Carbon is internally collected, and purified oxygen is released, contributing to cleaner indoor and outdoor environments.

A unique feature of this system is its generation of negative ions (–ions). These ions are naturally found in environments like waterfalls, where the friction of water hitting air produces a charge. “Negative ions bind to positively charged particles, such as dust and pollutants, pulling them to the ground and purifying the air,” said Gal Joe. Nahum. “If they reach the upper atmosphere, they may convert into ozone. Given the ozone depletion over Antarctica, restoring this layer is a priority for global health.”

Beyond air purification, Gal Joe Nahum suggests the CDC technology may also have future use in health and wellness. “There is a theory that this technology could assist the body in absorbing essential nutrients like vitamin D and calcium, potentially benefiting bones, nails, and teeth,” he noted. While this aspect remains under exploration, the concept reflects Nahum’s commitment to broader applications for public benefit.

The system is also being paired with a renewable energy source. Nahum is developing a transformer that harvests atmospheric energy, such as lightning and thunder, and converts it into direct current, allowing the filtration system to operate sustainably off-grid.

Gal Joe Nahum, who served during the Desert Storm conflict, has dedicated over a decade of his life to the development of this technology. However, his efforts have not always been met with support. “I came to NASA with this technology in good faith, hoping to collaborate,” he said. “But I was dismissed simply because I wasn’t part of the system. They forgot that some of the greatest innovators, like the Wright brothers, didn’t have formal credentials. Without them, NASA wouldn’t even exist.”

His work is also chronicled in his book, which explores his scientific innovations and space-related concepts. Learn more at www.newspacetechnologybook.com .



