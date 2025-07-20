GENIUS Act Passed: Dogecoin Surges to $0.27 — PaladinMining Announced Expanded Cloud Mining Contracts Amid $3,790 Daily Earning Potential

LONDON, UK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the newly passed GENIUS Act and a dramatic 27% surge in Dogecoin (DOGE), PaladinMining has announced an exclusive update to its mining platform, unveiling new contracts and expanded global access for crypto investors. With DOGE hitting $0.27 and open interest topping $2.65 billion, the timing couldn't be better for crypto enthusiasts looking to mine without the hassle.







Why choose Dogecoin cloud mining now?

The crypto world is buzzing, and holding digital assets is no longer sufficient, as investors and traders divert their focus towards meme coins and other assets. Currently, passive mining is an intelligent approach to generate regular income without struggling with the daily price fluctuations.

This has been made practical by PaladinMining, which empowers individuals to rent computing resources in a secure and fully regulated setting. It promises an easy on-ramp for both beginner and experienced cryptocurrency traders with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and authorized base in the UK since 2016 .

Seamless Platform with Streamlined Operations

PaladinMining is extremely simple to initiate and start generating money. Without having to interact with noisy devices in the basement or garage, an individual can quickly set up an account, choose a mining contract that suits their goals, and start earning profit instantly.

PaladinMining handles everything, from complex technical installations to equipment maintenance and electricity costs. It ensures financial freedom to every user, allowing them to concentrate on the most vital moments of life without struggling the whole day to fulfill taxes and expenditures.

Global Accessibility for Everyone

The global reach of PaladinMining can be considered one of its greatest advantages. Featuring support for deposits in over 10 cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDC, and XRP, the platform offers freedom and simplicity to its users all over the world.

There are many different contracts accessible from PaladinMining for every level of individuals, whether they are students testing things out or an expert investor seeking to diversify multiple sources of income.

Latest Platform Launch Highlights

PaladinMining offers a variety of contracts catered to every individual based on their investment appetite. Here’s a quick review to find the most suitable option:

Free Experience Contract: Start small with the free bonus of $15, received while signing up and earn $0.6 in profit every day.

Sleipnir Mining Machine M50: Step up the level by adding $100 deposit for 2 days to earn $7 profit and receive a total of $107.

Bitcoin Miner S21 Pro: It is a 7-day contract at $600 to earn $48.3 profit. After experiencing small contracts, this option is best for a bit more momentum.

Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm: This option offers 15 days of mining power for $1500 to earn $292.5 profit. The returning amount will be $1792.7, making it highly desirable for the passionate traders.

Avalon Air Box – 40 feet: This option is best to get a high return on investment. With the cost of $4,300, an individual gets a mining power for 30 days to earn $1,677 in profit, and receive a total amount of $5,977.

Once a trader chooses a contract, the profit is automatically credited the day after purchase, delivering a hassle-free and seamless experience. After attaining the $100 threshold point, the user has the freedom to withdraw or reinvest without any restrictions.

Daily Earning Potential and Exclusive Bonuses

Fresh members will receive a $15 bonus upon registration , which is a friendly invitation to start right away. In addition, traders can generate $0.6 every single day for free, indicating that even a modest beginning may result in substantial growth.

PaladinMining also provides an attractive affiliate system that allows individuals to earn a consistent 3–5% commission by simply referring family and friends. It’s an easy technique to boost earnings by sharing this profitable platform.

A Gateway to the New Possibilities

PaladinMining provides a swift, transparent, and successful way forward for someone driven by the recent spike in meme coins or merely looking for another means of income.

Begin utilizing cryptocurrencies to earn profits by joining an international community of more than 1.68 million subscribers.

Start Earning Now!

Ready to take control of your financial future? Create an account today and receive $15 signup bonus instantly.

It’s time to take charge of the financial future. Just create an account, receive $15 free bonus, and start mining without any second thought.

For more information on packages and to begin your mining journey, visit www.paladinmining.com .

For direct inquiries, reach out to: info@paladinmining.com .





Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.