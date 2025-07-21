The Wholesome Company Launches Rē•prev, a Calming Drink Mix for Anxiousness Support

Grapevine, TX, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wholesome Company, a wellness brand focused on holistic and evidence-aligned support for mental well-being, is pleased to announce the launch of Rē•prev, a breakthrough nutritional supplement formulated to help individuals reduce anxiousness, manage stress, and improve sleep quality. Designed for rapid absorption and daily use, Rē•prev combines naturally calming ingredients with a flexible, easy-to-use format aimed at supporting emotional resilience in today’s high-stress landscape.

Rē•prev Drink Mix

According to the National Comorbidity Study Replication, anxiety has become one of the most pressing public health concerns of the decade, affecting over 40 million adults in the US. These numbers have given rise to a growing number of individuals seeking accessible, non-habit-forming tools to help them regain a sense of calm and control.

Rē•prev addresses this need through naturally calming ingredients and a multi-system approach to relaxation and emotional balance. Its key ingredients, L-Theanine, GABA, Magnesium, and Tart Cherry Powder, are known for their calming and sleep-supportive properties, working together to ease tension, promote relaxation, and enhance restorative sleep without sedation.

“Many people today are looking for tools that help them stay calm, focused, and emotionally grounded without turning to long-term prescription medication or habit-forming substances,” said Charles Schwanky, a representative for The Wholesome Company. “Rē•prev was created to meet this need, offering a natural, fast-acting option to help users regain control in moments of stress.”

A Multi-Pathway Approach to Stress Relief

Rather than relying on a single mechanism of action, Rē•prev was intentionally developed to target three interconnected physiological systems – neurotransmitters, hormones, and sleep cycles – that govern how the body perceives, processes, and recovers from stress. This integrated approach reflects the complex nature of stress and aims to provide a more balanced, sustainable relief across both short and long-term needs.

Neurotransmitters: Ingredients such as L-Theanine and GABA support the activity of brain chemicals like serotonin, dopamine, and GABA itself, which are central to mood regulation and relaxation.

Hormones: The formula also considers the impact of cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone, by supporting pathways that naturally help reduce its effects.

Sleep cycles: Rē•prev includes compounds that interact with melatonin production and brainwave modulation to support healthy sleep rhythms, a critical component in long-term mental well-being.

This multi-pathway approach allows Rē•prev to work with the body’s natural systems, offering fast-acting support during acute stress while also promoting long-term emotional balance through consistent, daily use.

Formulated for Rapid Absorption and Everyday Flexibility

Rē•prev comes in convenient stick packs designed to mix easily with water or a preferred beverage. According to the brand, its rapid-absorption formula allows calming effects to be felt within 30 to 60 minutes of consumption. Depending on individual needs, users can take one to three servings per day. Each dose is carefully calibrated to provide flexibility based on the level of stress or anxiety being experienced.

One stick pack may be used for light daily stress or general calm.

Two stick packs may be suitable for moderate anxiety or busy days.

Three stick packs can be taken in particularly high-stress moments or when deeper relaxation is needed.

The drink mix is available in three naturally flavored varieties: Berry Bliss, Lavender Breeze, and Orange Dreamsicle.

Rē•prev Flavors

Responding to a Growing Need

Rē•prev’s launch reflects a recent shift in how individuals approach mental wellness. As reports of chronic stress, sleep disruption, restlessness, and emotional burnout increase, more people are actively seeking tools that help them stay grounded, present, and calm. The Wholesome Company aims to offer Rē•prev as an accessible solution that can fit within one’s everyday wellness routine.

“If you’ve ever suffered from severe anxiousness or stress-induced panic, then you know what it’s like to feel like you’re all alone without any lifeline to help you, and that can be extremely debilitating,” said J. Roy, Co-Founder & CEO of The Wholesome Company. “After years of personally struggling with extreme anxiousness, I finally found a balance of ingredients that took me out of fight-or-flight and gave me the lifeline I had been desperately seeking. I couldn’t keep it to myself, knowing what it had done for my own life, hence the birth of Rē•prev. Our hope is that Rē•prev becomes the rescuer in your pocket that it has been for so many of us here at The Wholesome Co.”

Availability

Rē•prev is now available through The Wholesome Company website at http://wholesomeisbetter.com. Each box contains 30 single-serving stick packs and can be ordered in individual flavors or as part of a variety pack.

About The Wholesome Company

The Wholesome Company is a wellness brand based in Texas, focused on developing science-informed, naturally formulated solutions that support mental and emotional well-being. Committed to transparency, clean ingredients, and real-world usability, the company creates products that fit seamlessly into daily life. The Wholesome Company empowers individuals with approachable, thoughtfully crafted tools that support balance, resilience, and overall peace of mind.



