WISeKey and SEALSQ Confirm New Cross-Border Center of Excellence for the 4th Industrial Revolution Activated Between La Line and Gibraltar

Gibraltar/La Línea - July 21, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, and its subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products today announced that a transformative initiative launched several years ago to establish LLG4IRir.com a Cross-Border Deeptech Center of Excellence (the “Center”) for the 4th Industrial Revolution is now being formally activated, following the historic agreement between Spain and the United Kingdom on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit border status.

Strategically located near Gibraltar Airport, this innovative Center will act as a shared technological and industrial hub bridging La Línea de la Concepción (Spain) and Gibraltar (UK). It aims to provide a collaborative platform for companies working in advanced technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, the Internet of Things, AI, Space, Cybersecurity, and Semiconductors, aiming to position the region as a global epicenter of innovation.

The recent UK–EU agreement facilitates the free and secure movement of people and goods across the border, unlocking opportunity for the Company to realize the full potential of this ambitious project and enabling seamless cooperation between the two jurisdictions.

Meetings held with the Gibraltar government and the Mayor of La Línea have resulted in unanimous support for the project. The Center is recognized as a mutually beneficial opportunity: Gibraltar-based companies will gain access to European Union technology legislation and platforms, while Spanish businesses located at the Center will benefit from cooperation with Gibraltar and potential partnerships with African innovation ecosystems, reinforcing the region’s status as a tri-continental innovation gateway.

First Milestone: Manufacturing Plant for Post-Quantum Communication Devices

Under the LLG4IR.com cross-border framework, the first physical installation is planned to be a secure manufacturing facility in La Línea dedicated to producing post-quantum-ready communication devices. These devices are intended to form the foundation of a secure communications infrastructure designed to operate seamlessly with satellite constellations, providing quantum-resilient, end-to-end communications across industries.

This facility is also expected to host the initial manufacturing operations for WISeSat.Space, WISeKey’s secure space communication platform. Production would begin as soon as the site becomes operational, establishing La Línea as a new hub for secure aerospace and telecommunications manufacturing.

In parallel, SEALSQ has allocated a dedicated budget to develop its first post-quantum communication device manufacturing plant, confirming its commitment to secure, satellite-linked, next-generation technologies. This plant will produce devices that connect directly with WISeSat.Space’s satellite constellation, delivering resilient, quantum-secure data flows critical to sectors such as defense, logistics, healthcare, and energy.

Additionally, WISeKey and SEALSQ have signed a memorandum of understanding with the regional port authority to implement Smart Container Technology, allowing maritime cargo containers, even in mid-sea transit, to connect directly with satellites. This will enable real-time, secure, blockchain-verifiable logistics tracking, bolstering supply chain transparency and resilience on a global scale.

A Quantum Corridor for Europe’s Digital Sovereignty

The Center is a vital node in the expanding Post-Quantum Corridor, a high-tech European network being developed by SEALSQ and WISeKey to enable secure, quantum-resilient infrastructure from chip to satellite. This strategic corridor connects key technology hubs including:

• La Línea de la Concepción

• Gibraltar

• Malaga Technology Park

• Murcia – home of the QUANTIX Semiconductor Center

• Aix-en-Provence – SEALSQ Semiconductor R&D Center and Operational Headquarters

• Grenoble – IC’ALPS Advanced Chip Development Lab

• Geneva – WISeKey and SEALSQ Global R&D and Cybersecurity Centers

The Quantum Corridor will also integrate leading universities across the region to foster academic–industry collaboration and talent development. It will provide a dynamic environment for quantum, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity companies to work together, co-developing the secure, intelligent technologies of the future, from next-generation encryption to space-based AI systems and quantum processors.

In the coming weeks, SEALSQ will engage a leading international consulting firm to develop a comprehensive business and technology integration plan for the Cross-Border Center. This strategic study will guide the implementation of the project, from infrastructure to ecosystem development. It will be aligned with existing studies already underway in Gibraltar focused on shared prosperity, helping to shape a unified master plan for the successful and coordinated execution of the initiative on both sides of the border.

Public and Private Funding Synergies

The project will benefit from grants and allocation of funding available for this type of strategic activity, particularly those supporting innovation, digital infrastructure, and cross-border cooperation. This public support will be complemented by investment from the private sector on a pari passu basis, ensuring a balanced and sustainable funding model that drives both economic development and technological leadership.

“Think of the Center as an aircraft carrier for innovation,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey. “Companies can land, refuel with knowledge and infrastructure, and take off again stronger. Instead of each company reinventing the wheel, they plug into a common ecosystem, just like plugging into the electricity grid.”

The LLG4IR.com Cross-Border Center of Excellence will serve as a launchpad for collaborative research, startup incubation, international joint ventures, and workforce training programs, aligned with the long-term strategies of the European Union, the United Kingdom, and key private-sector stakeholders.

Further announcements regarding the Center’s commissioning, founding partners, and investment roadmap will follow in the coming weeks.

