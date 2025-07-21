Change in Financial Calendar – 21 July 2025

Oslo, 21st of July - IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) hereby announces a change to the company's financial calendar.

Postponement of Q2 2025 Report

The company informs that the publication of the quarterly report for the second quarter of 2025 is postponed from the originally scheduled date to Tuesday, August 27, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, Tel: +47 416 38 582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 21 July 2025 at 07:20 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.