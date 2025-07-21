Mint Miner cloud mining fully upgrades new asset appreciation methods: free APP + stablecoin automatic income distribution

New York City, NY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the context of global digital assets moving towards mainstream and institutionalization, Mint Miner is reshaping the definition of cloud mining with a revolutionary product structure and technology stack. Its newly upgraded smart mining platform integrates free application entry, stablecoin automatic income system, flexible contract mechanism and global incentive matrix to build a more transparent, smarter and global user-friendly asset appreciation solution.





Free threshold, open a path for the steady growth of digital assets

Different from the high threshold and heavy configuration of traditional mining platforms, Mint Miner launched a full-featured free App that allows users to "mine on the chain" with zero hardware and zero technical threshold. The application has a built-in multi-currency asset management module, supporting mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, USDC, etc. Users can choose different mining contracts on demand, and daily income will be automatically issued through the on-chain stablecoin smart contract, without manual operation and waiting for confirmation cycle, realizing true "passive income automation".

Join Mint Miner to experience the stablecoin automatic income system

In order to further improve transparency and user experience, Mint Miner fully connects to the on-chain stablecoin income settlement system. All mining returns are priced in real time in US dollar stablecoins and automatically collected to the user's wallet to ensure that the income is not affected by the price fluctuations of the crypto market, achieving low risk and stable returns. Register now to get an exclusive novice reward-a cloud mining computing power worth $15 , and you can log in every day to receive a $0.6 stable income benefit, without investing money, and start daily income immediately.

Flexible contract matrix + continuous reward mechanism to release the financial value of computing power

Mint Miner introduces the "cloud computing power assetization" model in the new version: users can not only freely choose flexible contracts with different terms, currencies, and yields.





It can also continuously accumulate its own "computing power net value" through invitation mechanisms , renewal rewards and periodic computing power increase plans, which essentially builds an upgradeable and recyclable cloud mining ecological asset.

Safe, green and compliant: building a digital income portal trusted by global users

In the context of increasingly stringent global supervision, Mint Miner took the lead in completing multi-country compliance filings and established local nodes in countries such as the United Kingdom, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, working closely with local governments to ensure that the platform has cross-border legitimacy in data processing, tax declaration, and anti-money laundering.

At the same time, the green mines deployed by Mint Miner are mainly hydropower, wind power, and geothermal energy, with a carbon footprint close to zero, which meets the requirements of the United Nations' "2030 Sustainable Development Goals" and also meets the new standards for ESG investment by large institutions.

Conclusion:

Mint Miner is breaking down the barriers between retail investors and the long-term appreciation of digital assets with its core architecture of "free entry + stable income + contract incentives + green compliance", and promoting the transformation of cloud mining from a speculative tool to a truly inclusive financial infrastructure**.

Download the Mint Miner app for free now, receive an exclusive mining contract, and start a new era of wealth growth in the stablecoin era with global users.

Official website: https://mintminer.com

Email:info@mintminer.com

Attachment