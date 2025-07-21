IDEX Biometrics ASA – Business Update – 21 July 2025

IDEX is executing well on the strategy announced in March 2025 and outlined in the Company’s presentation held on 21 May 2025- IDEX-presentation-20250521.pdf. The Company’s strategy is to become the world’s leading biometric ID company, with a world class product portfolio in both ID & Access and Pay. IDEX has set out clear priorities, a disciplined capital allocation, and a sharp focus on building long-term value.

IDEX has delivered multiple test cards as part of signing letters of intent with customers and partners; the purpose of which being to enter into distribution and purchase agreements subject to successful trials of these test cards. Testing is currently taking place. The Company believes that these sample cards will demonstrate the advantages that IDEX technology has over competitors in the field. The feedback to date is positive and IDEX expects to have further news shortly.

Meanwhile, IDEX remains focused on cutting costs and accelerate time to market with its new product portfolio, both within ID & Access and Pay. Further software supporting security is underway and a further improved product line is expected to launch in Q3 2025.

Having experienced a disappointing and prolonged time to market within Pay, IDEX is pleased to announce that momentum appears to have picked up somewhat: On 5 July 2025, IDEX launched together with Mastercard and EBL the world´s first biometric metal card in Bangladesh. The business activity post launch has been very positive, and IDEX expects further launches to happen in H2 2025.

In July 2025, the Company executed a share issue towards employees and board members, further strengthening the commitment to IDEX success.

IDEX Biometrics’ reports and presentations are available on our website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, Tel: +47 416 38 582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 21 July 2025 at 07:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.