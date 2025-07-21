Drone Cybersecurity Market Size to Surpass USD 5.85 Billion by 2032, at 15.33% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Cybersecurity Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Drone Cybersecurity Market was valued at 1.62 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.85 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.33% from 2024 to 2032.”

Explosive Drone Adoption and Rising Cyber Threats Fuel Demand for Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

Large-scale drone adoption across sectors spanning from defense and logistics to agriculture and surveillance is fostering an urgent demand for effective cybersecurity infrastructure. As drone innovations namely AI, blockchain ad 5G are facilitating drone deployment, India has 200+ drone start-ups, 885 million USD of economic impact expected till 2025. While this growth also creates significant dangers as highlighted by increasing cyber threats like GPS spoofing, firmware exploitation, and denial-of-service attacks. Low-cost drones, such as USD 500 FPV drones, are finding their way into warzones which has raised fears that they could be weaponised. At the same time, agencies such as CISA and many academic institutions have warned that cyberattacks targeting drones are on the rise, increasing the need for defense and civilian AI-based cybersecurity that can scale.

Get a Sample Report of Drone Cybersecurity Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6810

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Airspace Systems

Dedrone

DroneSec

Fortem Technologies

Mobilicom

Thales Group

WhiteFox Defense Technologies

Raytheon Technologies

Collins Aerospace

Airbus

General Dynamics

Boeing

Palantir Technologies

BAE Systems

FireEye

IBM

Accenture

Cisco Systems

Microsoft

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Drone Cybersecurity Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.62 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.33% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Software, Hardware, Services)

• By Drone Type (Fixed wing, Rotary wing, Hybrid)

• By Application (Military & defense, Agriculture, Logistics & transportation, Surveillance & monitoring, others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Drone Cybersecurity Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6810

By Component

The Drone Cybersecurity Market was dominated by the hardware segment, which generated 41% of revenue in 2023, as secure hardware components such as encryption modules and intrusion detection systems play a critical role in securing sensitive drone data, particularly in the defense and commercial sectors.

From 2024 to 2032, the software segment is expected to grow fastest due to rapid adoption of AI, machine learning and blockchain to provide real-time threat detection, navigate autonomously, and transmit encrypted data, particularly as drones become more extensively used for logistics, agriculture and critical infrastructure

By Drone Type

By 2032, the Drone Cybersecurity Market is expected to be led by the Rotary-Wing segment, which is anticipated to hold approximately 50% share of the overall revenue owing to high demand from surveillance, logistics, defense, and agribusiness sectors. As they carry a rich vein of sensitive data and can perform complex tasks, the requirement for strong CyberSecurity capabilities to protect against hacking, GPS spoofing and intelligence gathering is very strong.

Fixed-Wing segment is expected to witness a rapid growth due to requirement of credible cybersecurity for long range missions spreading across different applications such as defense and environmental monitoring to protect data transmission and flight systems from possible threats.

By Application

Military and defense was the leading segment in the Drone Cybersecurity Market with a 35% share of revenue in 2023, due to the increasing deployment of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance and combat missions, which are vulnerable to cyber threats such as GPS spoofing and hacking.

Drones will continue to aid in the precision farming sector, therefore, from 2024 to 2032, agriculture will be the fastest-growing segment. The increasing implementation of IoT and AI and the need to protect sensitive agricultural data from cyber-attacks is driving the demand for innovative cyber security solutions.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in Drone Cybersecurity Market

North America dominated the Drone Cybersecurity Market with around ~45% revenue share in 2023 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to attributes such as well-established technological environment, increasing use of drones in defense, logistics, agriculture and surveillance, and organized regulatory framework. This combination of big aerospace and tech firms, coupled with the efforts of agencies like the U.S. Department of Defense has made our region a hub for innovation in drone cybersecurity.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the highest growing area between 2024 and 2032 due to the increasing use of drones in industries like agriculture, logistics, and defense, especially in China, India, and Japan. Demand for specialized security solutions is on the rise due to the increased regional investment into drone and cyber security technologies and supportive government policies.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Drone Cybersecurity Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6810

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2024, Dedrone Launches Drone Violations Database to Enhance Public Safety Monitoring Rising drone violations over 1 million in 2023 alone highlight urgent need for real-time tracking as FAA updates BVLOS rules.

In April 2025, DSTA and Thales Launch AI-Driven Co-Lab to Boost Singapore’s Counter-Drone Capabilities New joint lab enhances SAF systems with AI-enabled radar and sensing tech to tackle evolving unmanned threats.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Drone Cybersecurity Market, by Component

8. Drone Cybersecurity Market, by Drone Type

9. Drone Cybersecurity Market, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.