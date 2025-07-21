GoAuto Insurance Now Licensed in Georgia, Begins Issuing Auto Policies Statewide

BATON ROUGE, La., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoAuto Insurance, a direct-to-consumer, low-cost auto insurer based in Baton Rouge, today proudly announces it has received approval from the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and began issuing auto insurance policies in Georgia effective July 14, 2025. The milestone marks GoAuto Insurance’s fifth expansion state, following successful launches in Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Alabama.





“Becoming licensed in Georgia and going live with policy issuance is a significant milestone for GoAuto Insurance,” said Brad Scharf, COO of GoAuto Insurance. “We’re committed to making dependable, cost-effective insurance accessible. Georgia drivers now have a fresh new option to meet their insurance needs with convenience and peace of mind.”

GoAuto Low Cost Car Insurance targets budget-conscious drivers and delivers a streamlined experience: online and mobile quotes, direct policy purchases without agent commissions, and manageable premiums. The company’s entry aligns with its track record of leveraging digital platforms and analytics-driven underwriting to maintain lower loss ratios and strong margins.

About GoAuto Insurance

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, GoAuto Insurance offers affordable auto insurance through direct, low-cost channels. By leveraging proprietary analytics and a digital-first model, GoAuto Insurance has grown to serve drivers in five states, offering transparent coverage and straightforward service.

Media Relations Contact:

GoAuto Insurance

7119 Florida Blvd Unit G

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Brad Schraf, COO

bscharf@goautoinsurance.com

833-700-0000

