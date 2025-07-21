Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 29 2025

The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,264.838 559.76 708,000,781 14 July 2025 15,733 655.44 10,312,108 15 July 2025 7,430 653.92 4,858,654 16 July 2025 12,126 654.09 7,931,482 17 July 2025 8,180 649.66 5,314,247 18 July 2025 19,596 648.18 12,701,720 Accumulated under the programme 1,327.903 564.14 749,118,991

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,327,903 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2,16% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

