The Institute for Coaching Innovation Announces Rebrand from Inc. 5000 CoachDiversity Institute

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Coaching Innovation (ICI) , a trailblazer in executive coaching and inclusive leadership development, announced that it will move forward from their former name, CoachDiversity Institute. The shift marks a significant evolution for the company, reflecting its commitment to future-focused leadership, global expansion, and scalable, tech-enabled learning.

The Institute for Coaching Innovation, a pioneering leadership education and inclusive coaching institution, enters a new era focused on scalable innovation, global growth, and the future of work.

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Towanna Burrous , a recognized thought leader, executive coach, and futurist, the CoachDiversity Institute gained national recognition for blending coaching with diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies. Over the past decade, CDI has trained over 3,500 coaches and leaders worldwide, delivered 8,600+ hours of executive coaching, and served clients from Fortune 500 companies to federal agencies—earning a reputation for real-world, inclusive leadership development.

The new identity, The Institute for Coaching Innovation, signals the next chapter in its mission: preparing leaders and coaches to thrive in an increasingly complex and culturally dynamic world.

“This is not just a name change; it's a statement of intent,” said Dr. Burrous. “We’re not reacting to the future of coaching; we’re actively building it. Our new name reflects our bold vision: to be the definitive source for inclusive leadership, executive coaching, and innovation at scale.”

What’s New at ICI:

A reimagined brand identity that aligns with the organization’s forward-looking mission.

that aligns with the organization’s forward-looking mission. Expanded global strategy , beginning with alumni partnerships in 15+ countries.

, beginning with alumni partnerships in 15+ countries. Technology-enhanced coaching programs , including multilingual, on-demand leadership courses and AI-integrated learning experiences.

, including multilingual, on-demand leadership courses and AI-integrated learning experiences. The Leadership Insights Tour , a multi-city experience bringing coaches and leaders inside innovation-driven companies like Comcast.

, a multi-city experience bringing coaches and leaders inside innovation-driven companies like Comcast. Launch of Level 3 Coach Training (Mastery Level), completing ICI’s full ICF-accredited certification pathway and expanding access for experienced coaches seeking advanced credentials.





A Vision for What’s Next

Under its new identity, ICI will continue to offer certification programs, executive coaching, alumni engagement, and corporate training, with expanded pathways in continuing education, technology integration, and global partnerships.

“We’re evolving to meet the needs of this moment and the next,” Dr. Burrous said. “Our work has always been about transformation. Now, we’re scaling that transformation to serve more leaders, in more places, with more impact.”

About the Institute for Coaching Innovation

Formerly known as the CoachDiversity Institute, The Institute for Coaching Innovation (ICI) is a global coaching and leadership development organization that equips future-ready leaders to navigate complex, culturally dynamic environments. ICI offers ICF-accredited certifications, individual executive coaching, and custom programs that help organizations lead across lines of difference, drive culture change, and innovate with purpose.

To date, ICI has trained more than 3,500 coaches and leaders and delivered over 8,623 hours of individual executive coaching to clients across sectors. The organization is proudly woman-led and based in the Greater Washington, D.C. area.

Media Contact:

Tim Laanstra, Resulty

tim@resulty.com

Company Contact:

Dr. Towanna Burrous

towanna@coachdiversity.com

Source: www.coachingInnovation.co

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Institute for Coaching Innovation. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4d8a04e-12f6-4ab2-b1d0-f5ac62dfde0f