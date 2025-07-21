Classful Expands into Self-Paced Learning with New Video Course Platform for Educators Ahead of Back-to-School 2025

Las Vegas, NV, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classful, the educator-first digital platform known for classroom fundraising and teaching resources, today announced its expansion into the self-paced learning market with the upcoming launch of a new video course platform. Scheduled for public availability in mid-September 2025, this new feature empowers users to sell courses online to a global audience, just in time for back-to-school 2025.

Classful - For the Love of Education

Classful’s new course functionality enables teachers, tutors, coaches, and creatives to teach online by offering self-paced video courses, no live sessions or formal credentials required. Designed for simplicity and autonomy, the platform allows creators to record content once and earn indefinitely, making it a promising source of teacher side income in today’s digital education landscape.

Teach on Classful: A Streamlined Course Creation Experience

The new feature supports unlimited video hosting and includes built-in tools for student analytics, messaging, and course management. Educators can set their own pricing, typically ranging from $10 to $30, and Classful takes a flat 20% platform fee. Stripe, a trusted global payment provider, handles creator payouts with its standard processing rate of 2.9% plus 30 cents per transaction.

To teach on Classful, new users need only to create a free account, activate the “Sell Courses” option in their settings, and connect their Stripe account to begin uploading lessons. Whether focused on classroom strategies, academic enrichment, life skills, or creative instruction, the platform supports a wide variety of topics.

“Teachers already trust Classful to raise funds and share digital resources. Extending that trust to include online courses for teachers and creators was a natural step,” said Connor Clem from Classful. “With a centralized dashboard and a growing audience of over 100,000 members, Classful is becoming a one-stop educator marketplace.”

Beta Program Now Open

Classful’s beta enrollment for course creators begins this July and continues through August 2025. Early adopters who upload their first course before the full launch will receive priority placement in the public course catalog, which opens in mid-September to coincide with the back-to-school season in the United States.

Participants in the beta phase will also gain access to early feedback channels and creator support, helping refine their offerings and take full advantage of the platform’s capabilities before going live to a wider audience.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Digital Learning

The decision to expand into self-paced video learning comes in response to major growth trends in the e-learning sector. Industry analysts project the global e-learning market will approach $400 billion by 2026. Notably, 77% of learners prefer self-paced formats, a preference reflected in professional development and continuing education markets worldwide.

In the United States alone, spending on professional development is expected to grow by $4.8 billion between 2024 and 2028, with digital courses leading the way. Classful’s initiative directly responds to these trends by offering a purpose-built platform to sell courses online without the overhead of third-party software or web development.

“Our mission has always been to support educators,” added the spokesperson. “As demands on teachers continue to evolve, so must the tools they use to earn and connect. This is more than a technical feature—it’s an opportunity for anyone to teach online and contribute to the future of education.”

A Course Platform Built for Educators, Not Algorithms

Unlike generic course platforms, Classful is designed specifically with teachers in mind. It’s not a wide-open marketplace for every topic under the sun, but a focused space that values clarity, relevance, and community. Educators maintain control over their content, pricing, and communication, while Classful provides the infrastructure and discovery engine to reach learners.

This clear emphasis on educator autonomy and audience trust sets Classful apart from larger platforms where discoverability often depends on ad spending or algorithmic promotion.

Join the Movement to Teach on Classful

Whether you’re a classroom teacher looking to share your lesson plans, a coach offering guidance, or a creative professional eager to share your process, Classful’s new feature provides a clear, low-friction way to sell courses online and reach a like-minded audience.

The company encourages educators and creators to take advantage of the current beta window by signing up at https://classful.com/teach-on-classful. Those who upload courses before the September launch will benefit from early catalog visibility and Classful’s growing user base.

About Classful

Classful is an online platform based in Las Vegas, Nevada, serving the needs of educators across the United States and globally. With tools for digital resource sharing, classroom fundraising, and now online course creation, Classful provides a unified experience for those who teach and learn. Its latest expansion into self-paced video courses furthers its mission to support educator autonomy, income opportunities, and impact in the digital age.





