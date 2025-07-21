Chicago, Illinois, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earn $15,300 a day, BJMINING helps stabilize income during Bitcoin's highs





As the US "Crypto Week" promoted three encryption-related legislations, market confidence soared, and Bitcoin recently hit a new record high, breaking through $123,000 and maintaining around $120,000. The traditional "holding coins and waiting" strategy is difficult to capture stable returns in such a market, and BJMINING 's Bitcoin cloud mining solution provides a more certain option for investors seeking sustainable returns.



BTC is rising strongly, cloud mining is ushering in a golden opportunity

The current price of Bitcoin fluctuates around $118,500, and the price has continued to rise in the past seven days. Institutions continue to increase their ETF layout, market sentiment is bullish, and retail investors are enthusiastic about entering the market. In this trend, BJMINING is the first to launch an intelligent cloud mining solution for BTC, breaking the hardware threshold and allowing all users to enjoy the benefits of blockchain.

How does BJMINING make mining easy?

BJMINING was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in the UK. Relying on globally deployed green energy mines and AI scheduling algorithms, users can participate in cloud mining of mainstream encrypted assets such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin without purchasing machines, maintenance, or technical background.

Platform advantages include:

Sign up and receive $15 experience bonus , and get $0.6 sign-in bonus every day





, and get $0.6 sign-in bonus every day No mining machine is required, the contract can be started with one click, and the profit will be automatically settled every 24 hours





Supports deposits and withdrawals of mainstream currencies such as BTC, USDT, DOGE, ETH , and XRP





, and Adopt AI scheduling + clean energy mining to ensure 99.9% computing power online rate





0 handling fee for the whole process, transparent and traceable revenue chain, and support for deposit in seconds





High security: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual security protection, assets are insured by AIG





Multi-level invitation reward mechanism, 3% for direct referrals and 2% for indirect referrals, with unlimited profit space





Contract Example: Using Small Amounts to Get High Returns

The following are the current popular Bitcoin cloud mining contracts(Applicable to top-up of mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc.):





All of the above contracts are automatically executed, supporting users to reinvest or withdraw coins at any time, realizing truly automated passive income.

Timing determines profit, it is the right time to choose BJMINING

Policy support： Three major bills were advanced during “Crypto Week”, and the legality of stablecoins and crypto assets was further clarified





Three major bills were advanced during “Crypto Week”, and the legality of stablecoins and crypto assets was further clarified Funds coming in：ETFs continue to attract funds, and large asset management companies are heavily invested in BTC





Environmental Trends：Bitcoin energy consumption has become a hot topic. BJMINING has completed the green energy layout ahead of schedule and is at the forefront of compliance





Market sentiment：Retail investors return, and the FOMO effect is enhanced, bringing a long-term user base for cloud mining

BJMINING is not just about mining, it is also a digital asset management tool

Facing the ups and downs of the crypto market, BJMINING always adheres to the three core values: stability, security, and sustainability. The platform will continue to optimize the product structure and risk control system to help users maintain and increase the value of their assets in market fluctuations.

Conclusion: Grasp the Bitcoin dividend, start with BJMINING

Bitcoin continues to break new highs, and the market is unprecedentedly hot. BJMINING provides a stable income channel without the need to predict the market or watch the market. Join BJMINING now to maximize your daily income in the historic rise of Bitcoin.

Visit the official website now: https://bjmining.com

Official email: info@bjmining.com

APP download: https://bjmining.com/xml/index.html#/app







Attachment