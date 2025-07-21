Bactericide Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles Report 2025

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bactericide Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bactericide market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $9.54 billion in 2024 to $10.24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rising global consumer demand for food, increased concerns about food security and quality, growing regulatory measures in the agricultural sector, a higher usage of bactericides, and the expanding demand in agriculture.



The bactericide market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.42 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The projected growth for the forecast period is driven by the rising need for effective solutions for improved soil protection, a surge in food demand, population growth, changing climatic conditions, and a growing demand for high-quality crops.

Key trends expected during this period include advancements in bactericide formulations, technological innovations in formulations, research in nanotechnology, expanding markets in developing regions, and the development of multifunctional products.





The rising food security and quality concerns are expected to significantly drive the growth of the bactericide market. As the global population continues to grow, the demand for food increases, which places additional pressure on agricultural systems to produce enough safe and nutritious food. Bactericides play a crucial role in addressing these issues by preventing bacterial infections in crops and food products. They help protect agricultural yields by controlling harmful bacteria that can damage plants, reducing crop losses, and ensuring a stable food supply. For instance, in January 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that food insecurity affected 13.5% of U.S. households (18 million) in 2023, an increase from 12.8% (17 million) in 2022. This increase in food insecurity highlights the importance of bactericides in maintaining food security and quality.



Companies in the bactericide market are focusing on advancing biological crop protection methods, which provide sustainable solutions for disease control while reducing chemical residues and environmental impact. Biological crop protection products use natural organisms or plant-derived compounds, such as beneficial microbes or plant extracts, to control pests and diseases in an environmentally friendly manner.

For example, in October 2024, BioConsortia, Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, received approval from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US-EPA) for its Amara bio fungicide or bactericide. This product is designed to combat foliar diseases in high-value fruits and vegetables. Amara uses beneficial bacteria to produce antimicrobial compounds that degrade fungal pathogen cells and enhance plant systemic resistance, offering improved consistency and efficacy compared to existing biological products. The approval of Amara highlights BioConsortia's commitment to providing a sustainable alternative to synthetic chemical fungicides, with enhanced residue management and environmental stability.



In June 2022, Dhanuka Agritech, an India-based agrochemical company, partnered with Hokko Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. to launch Zanet, a dual-action fungicide and bactericide aimed at controlling diseases in tomato crops in India. This collaboration underscores the importance of advanced crop protection solutions to enhance food production and support sustainable agriculture practices.



Major players in the bactericide market are BASF, Syngenta Crop Protection, Bayer Crop Science, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Corteva Agriscience, Sinochem International, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., UPL Limited, Nufarm Agriculture Inc., Albaugh, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Arysta LifeScience, Isagro S.p.A., Biostadt India, Koppert Biological Systems, Indofil Industries, Valent BioSciences, Marrone Bio Innovations, Certis Biologicals, BioSafe Systems, and Qingdao KingAgroot Chemical Company.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type : Organic Bactericides; Inorganic Bactericides; Biological Bactericides

: Organic Bactericides; Inorganic Bactericides; Biological Bactericides Formulation Type : Liquid Bactericides; Granular Bactericides; Powdered Bactericides

: Liquid Bactericides; Granular Bactericides; Powdered Bactericides Crop Type : Cereals and Grains; Oilseeds and Pulses; Fruits and Vegetables

: Cereals and Grains; Oilseeds and Pulses; Fruits and Vegetables Application: Agricultural Bactericides; Industrial Bactericides; Household Bactericides

Subsegment:

Organic Bactericides : Amide Bactericides; Dithiocarbamate Bactericides; Antibiotic-Based Bactericides; Phenolic Bactericides

: Amide Bactericides; Dithiocarbamate Bactericides; Antibiotic-Based Bactericides; Phenolic Bactericides Inorganic Bactericides : Copper-Based Bactericides; Sulfur-Based Bactericides; Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs)

: Copper-Based Bactericides; Sulfur-Based Bactericides; Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs) Biological Bactericides: Bacteria-Based Bactericides; Fungal-Based Bactericides; Plant Extract-Based Bactericides; Essential Oil-Based Bactericides

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Bactericide Market Characteristics



3. Bactericide Market Trends and Strategies



4. Bactericide Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Bactericide Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Bactericide PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Bactericide Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Bactericide Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Bactericide Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Bactericide Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Bactericide Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Bactericide Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Organic Bactericides

Inorganic Bactericides

Biological Bactericides

6.2. Global Bactericide Market, Segmentation by Formulation Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Liquid Bactericides

Granular Bactericides

Powdered Bactericides

6.3. Global Bactericide Market, Segmentation by Crop Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

6.4. Global Bactericide Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Agricultural Bactericides

Industrial Bactericides

Household Bactericides

6.5. Global Bactericide Market, Sub-Segmentation of Organic Bactericides, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Amide Bactericides

Dithiocarbamate Bactericides

Antibiotic-Based Bactericides

Phenolic Bactericides

6.6. Global Bactericide Market, Sub-Segmentation of Inorganic Bactericides, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Copper-Based Bactericides

Sulfur-Based Bactericides

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs)

6.7. Global Bactericide Market, Sub-Segmentation of Biological Bactericides, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Bacteria-Based Bactericides

Fungal-Based Bactericides

Plant Extract-Based Bactericides

Essential Oil-Based Bactericides

7-29. Bactericide Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Bactericide Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Bactericide Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



30. Bactericide Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Bactericide Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Bactericide Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. BASF - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Syngenta Crop Protection - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Bayer Crop Science - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. Corteva Agriscience - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Bactericide Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Sinochem International Corporation

31.2. FMC Corporation

31.3. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

31.4. UPL Limited

31.5. Nufarm Agriculture Inc.

31.6. Albaugh LLC

31.7. Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

31.8. Arysta LifeScience

31.9. Isagro S.p.A.

31.10. Biostadt India Limited

31.11. Koppert Biological Systems

31.12. Indofil Industries Limited

31.13. Valent BioSciences

31.14. Marrone Bio Innovations

31.15. Certis Biologicals



32. Global Bactericide Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Bactericide Market



34. Recent Developments in the Bactericide Market



35. Bactericide Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Bactericide Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Bactericide Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Bactericide Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies

35.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

35.3.2 Competitor Strategies



