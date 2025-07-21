China and Global Intelligent Driving Simulation and World Model Research Report 2025 | Full-chain Safety Validation is Driving Simulation Toward Cross-domain Integration

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Driving Simulation and World Model Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The world model brings innovation to intelligent driving simulation

In the advancement towards L3 and higher-level autonomous driving, the development of end-to-end technology has raised higher requirements for the scale of high-quality data, coverage of diverse scenarios, assurance of physical realism, synchronized generation of multimodal data, rationality of behavioral logic, and improvement of iteration efficiency.



Among the three core elements of high-quality intelligent driving (data, models, and computing power), the quality and quantity of scenario data are becoming key differentiators in the intelligent driving experience. Meanwhile, training high-level advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) algorithm models requires tens of millions of video clips and the generation of long-sequence multimodal driving scenarios. However, the long-tail scenarios captured in real-world road data are relatively limited and cannot meet the demand for high-quality data to feed end-to-end algorithm training.



Automated simulation testing is becoming a powerful tool for OEMs and suppliers to shorten development cycles, reduce costs, improve efficiency, address insufficient coverage of long-tail scenarios, and overcome challenges in reproducing high-risk operating conditions. At the same time, world models, which can understand the physical characteristics and spatial attributes of the real-world environment, are being adopted by an increasing number of OEMs and leading Tier1 suppliers.

Currently, for intelligent driving training, scenario data mainly comes from the following sources:

One is simulation technology based on the replay of real road test data, with the advantage of high scenario authenticity, primarily used to reproduce road test problem scenarios and verify the effectiveness of algorithm fixes



The second is artificially defined parametric scenarios (such as OpenScenario format), characterized by standardized testing, exploration of boundary conditions, and strong scenario controllability



The third involves converting real road test data (logsim) into generalizable virtual simulation scenarios (Worldsim), with the core function being data-driven scenario generation and generalization, building a high-confidence simulation scenario library, supporting scenario derivation and automated testing, thereby improving scenario coverage efficiency.



The fourth is the World Model, which uses AI to construct an internal representation of the physical world, enabling intelligent models for environmental state prediction and counterfactual reasoning. Its data sources include multimodal data (images, text, physical rules) and reinforcement learning-generated data. Its advantages include causal reasoning capabilities and support for unknown scenario prediction. However, world models require significant computational resources, their interpretability needs improvement, and they also carry the risk of data bias.



World models also demonstrate advantages in multiple aspects, such as environmental perception and understanding, prediction of future scenario evolution, decision and planning optimization, data generation and training enhancement, simulation and test validation, and improvement of system generalization capabilities. The following table provides a glimpse of the innovation world models bring to intelligent driving training through case studies of typical OEMs and Tier1 suppliers applying world models.

Full-chain safety validation is driving simulation toward cross-domain integration

Current autonomous driving safety validation has shifted from single-function testing to full-chain closed-loop verification. Simulation technology is breaking through traditional boundaries and moving toward deep cross-domain collaboration, with core drivers including accelerated technological convergence and toolchain integration.

Specifically:

Due to the development of cockpit-driving integration and cross-domain integration applications, simulation is also moving toward cross-domain integration. The industry has introduced simulation testing solutions for various automotive domains, integrating software and hardware tools/platforms to actively promote joint cross-domain testing. Overall, OEMs and suppliers are currently advancing cross-domain simulation, mainly focusing on: Intelligent cockpit + intelligent driving integration, Intelligent chassis + intelligent driving cross-domain integration, Three-electric systems (battery, motor, electronic control) + thermal management integration, IoV + intelligent driving integration, global digital twins.

Industry progress in enhancing simulation credibility

One of the biggest pain points in simulation testing is credibility. The industry needs to consider how to ensure high fidelity in scenario simulation, high accuracy in sensor models, high confidence in dynamics models, as well as challenges in real-time performance, data bandwidth, and stability of data interfaces.

In terms of improving simulation credibility, the following approaches are being adopted.



1. Application of AI Technology

AI technology is gradually being applied to simulation testing in engineering practice, significantly accelerating the automation efficiency of testing and validation, thereby improving automotive development efficiency.

Open-Source Datasets

Additionally, organizations like the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) are actively promoting open-source data initiatives. Nearly 20 datasets have been released, including Coral Data, vehicle-road-cloud integrated simulation scenario open-source data, OEM-open-sourced end-to-end autonomous driving public datasets, and publicly available training datasets related to intelligent driving world models. The goal of open-sourcing is to facilitate efficient reuse of these high-quality scenario datasets and avoid redundant development within the industry.



In April 2025, the ASAM OpenMATERIAL 3D 1.0.0 standard was officially released. This standard specifies a standardized format for physical material properties and 3D object descriptions, precisely defining parameters such as refractive index, surface roughness, and permeability. By providing accurate and standardized 3D assets and material properties, the standard enhances the realism of perception sensor simulations, making the outputs of LiDAR, radar, and cameras more lifelike.

Simulation Tool Upgrades

Simulation testing companies have also updated and upgraded the functions of simulation software tools/platforms, such as PreScan software version 2503, HEXAGON VTD/MSC/ADAMS/KISSoft simulation software, CarMaker14.0, AURELION 24.3, MATLAB/Simulink R2025a, Ansys 2025R1, Oasis SIM 3.0, aiSim intelligent driving simulation software UE5.5 upgrade, Qianxing system V3.0 with 20+ new features, PanoCarV1.7 PanoSim V33 version, etc. (see the report for details).

Key Topics Covered:



Overview of Intelligent Driving Simulation

Analysis of Intelligent Driving Simulation Technology Advancements

Traffic Scenario Simulation Analysis

Typical Collaborations in Traffic Scenario Simulation

Sensor Simulation

Comparison of Different Virtual Camera Modeling Techniques

High-Fidelity Radar Simulation: Performance Comparison of Radar Modeling Technologies

Comparison of Sensor Simulation Solutions

Vehicle Dynamics Simulation Solution Comparison

Summary and Comparison of Model-in-the-Loop (MiL) Solutions

Summary and Comparison of Software-in-the-Loop (SiL) Solutions

Summary and Comparison of Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) Solutions

Summary and Comparison of Driver-in-the-Loop (DiL) Solutions

Summary and Comparison of Vehicle-in-the-Loop (ViL) Solutions

Summary of Intelligent Driving Simulation Tools/Platforms

Summary of Intelligent Cockpit Simulation Testing Tools/Platforms

Summary of Intelligent Chassis Simulation Testing Tools/Platforms

Summary of Three-Electric (Battery, Motor, Electronic Control) Simulation Testing Tools/Platforms

Summary of Automotive Ethernet Testing Tools/Platforms

Simulation Test Scenario Libraries

Summary of Intelligent Driving Simulation Standards and Regulations

Evaluation Specifications and Reference Standards for Intelligent Cockpit Simulation Testing

Comparative Analysis of ASAM OpenX Series Standard Updates

Analysis of ASAM OpenMATERIAL 3D Standard

Application Cases of OpenX Series Standards in Simulation Platforms

Research on Scenario Model Layering

Latest Dynamics in Scenario Model Layering

Scenario Abstraction Levels

Scenario Abstraction Classification

Dynamic Scenario Analysis

Classification of Simulation Scenario Databases

3DGS High-Fidelity Simulation Scene Reconstruction Technology and Case Studies

Analysis of 4DGS Technology Applications in Intelligent Driving

Comparative Analysis of 4D Reconstruction and Dynamic Modeling Algorithms for Intelligent Driving Scenarios

Analysis of Training Data Sources for Intelligent Driving

Urgent Requirements of End-to-End Algorithm Training for Synthetic Data

Application of World Models in Intelligent Driving

Open Datasets for End-to-End Autonomous Driving

Public Datasets Related to Intelligent Driving World Models

Other Open-Source Simulation Test Scenario Datasets

Overview of World Models

Summary of World Models

Analysis of World Models in the Field of Intelligent Driving

Cases of Typical World Model Applications

Intelligent Driving Simulation and World Model Applications by OEMs/Tier1 Suppliers

NIO

Autonomous Driving Technology System

NWM World Model

XPeng Motors

Simulation Toolchain Application

World Foundation Model

Cloud-based Model Factory

Xiaomi

Intelligent Driving Simulation Toolchain and Technology System

ORION Framework

MiLA Framework

Li Auto

VLA and Simulation

Simulation Toolchain Application

Closed-loop Simulation System

Geely

Simulation Toolchain

Collaboration of Simulation Toolchain and Technology System

Zhuoyu Technology

End-to-End World Model

Personalized Innovation of GenDrive Generative Autonomous Driving

Implementation of End-to-End World Model and GenDrive System

Horizon

(Simulation) Toolchain/Technology System

Core Test Scenario

Scenario Construction Strategy

UMGen: Unified Framework for Multimodal Driving Scenario Generation

UniMM: Multi-agent Simulation

TTOG Framework

SenseAuto

Simulation Toolchain

Technology System

Cost Reduction through Simulation Toolchain and Technological Innovation

R-UniAD

Progress in AI Domain Development

Mass-Production E2E Solution Framework Diagram

GigaAI

Profile

ReconDreamer

DriveDreamer4D

Research on AI-Integrated Intelligent Driving Simulation Technologies

Digital Twin & GNSS Application - Case 1

Integrated Application Analysis of Digital Twin & GIS Technologies in Intelligent Driving

AI-Simulation Convergence

AI-Driven R&D Efficiency

Automated Testing Analysis for Intelligent Cockpit Systems

Cockpit Testing

Chinese Simulation Platform and World Model Providers

51WORLD

IAE

Synkrotron.ai

Keymotek

Tsing Standard

Dotrust Technologies

Vehinfo

Beijing Oriental Jicheng

AUMO (ALINX)

KOTEI

Autonomous Driving Test Solution

Intelligent Cockpit Solution

Automotive Electronics Software Testing

AI Simulation Training Platform

Foreign Simulation Platform and World Model Providers

NVIDIA

Wayve

Foretellix

Siemens

Hexagon

AVL

IPG Automotive

dSPACE

MathWorks

LeddarTech

NI (EMERSON)

Ansys (Synopsys)





