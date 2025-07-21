Cell‑Based Assays Report 2025: Key Market Drivers, Tech Trends & Competitive Landscape to 2030

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Based Assays Market by Offering (Consumables (Reagents, Assay Kits, Cell Lines, Microplates, Probes, Labels), Instruments & Software), Technology (Flow Cytometry, HTS), Application (Drug Discovery (Toxicity, PK/PD Studies)) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell-based assays market is anticipated to expand from USD 17.84 billion in 2025 to USD 27.55 billion by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

This growth is fueled by escalating demand in drug discovery and the increasing need for sophisticated therapies, particularly in oncology. An uptick in research and development investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms is another catalyst propelling market expansion.

Drug Discovery's Dominance in Applications

Within the applications segment, drug discovery is poised to retain its prominence through 2024. It encompasses subcategories such as toxicity, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics studies. The segment's ascendancy is largely attributed to the burgeoning incidence of cancer, which heightens demand for novel therapies. Additionally, robust investments and the emergence of contract research organizations are significantly advancing drug discovery efforts.

Flow Cytometry Leads Technological Innovations

In 2024, the flow cytometry segment emerged as a leader within the technology category, driven by its pivotal role in providing comprehensive cell-based assay measurements. Enhanced adoption of cutting-edge technologies for cell analysis continues to bolster this sector, ensuring its sustained growth trajectory.

Regional Insights and U.S. Market Leadership

The U.S. held a commanding position in the North American market in 2024, attributed to its stature as the largest biopharmaceutical hub globally. This leadership is strengthened by significant research investments and a robust healthcare framework. The emphasis on developing advanced cell-based therapies is a key driver in response to rising cancer cases.

Notable Market Players:

BD (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

REVVITY (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

And others

Research Coverage and Market Insights:

The report categorizes the cell-based assays market based on offerings, technology, applications, end users, and regions. It elucidates major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market dynamics. Additionally, a comprehensive analysis of key industry players, including product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions, sheds light on the competitive landscape.

Key Insights for Stakeholders:

Drivers such as increasing demand for drug discovery, rising prevalence of cancer, and heightened R&D investments.

Constraints involving high costs and licensing restrictions.

Opportunities in chronic diseases and personalized medicine sectors.

Competitive assessment of major players highlighting their strategies and market positioning.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 449 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Demand For Drug Discovery & Development and Increasing Preference For Cell-Based Assays in Drug Discovery Government Support and Funding For Cell-Based Research Growing Efforts To Curtail Animal-Based Studies Rising Prevalence of Cancer Alliances To Accelerate Innovations in Drug Discovery

Restraints High Cost of Instruments and Restrictions Imposed by Product End-User Licenses For Reagents Lack of Standardization of Protocols Used in Cell-Based Assays

Opportunities Growing Applications of Cell-Based Assays in Chronic Diseases and Personalized Medicine Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies Rising Adoption of AI in Drug Discovery and Cell Analysis

Challenges Complexities in Assay Designs Shortage of Skilled Professionals



