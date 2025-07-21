China and Global Autonomous Driving Map Industry Research Report 2025 Featuring Autonomous Driving Map Application and Technology Layout of 17 OEMs and 13 Autonomous Driving Map Providers

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Driving Map (HD/LD/SD MAP, Online Reconstruction, Real-time Generative Map) Industry Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on Autonomous Driving Maps: Evolve from Recording the Past to Previewing the Future with 'Real-time Generative Maps'



'Mapless NOA' has become the mainstream solution for autonomous driving systems. This solution reduces the reliance on offline HD maps whose development has encountered challenges. The so-called 'mapless' essentially means the shift from 'map prior' to 'real-time map construction' and then further development into 'world models', while ADAS algorithms tend to be 'data-driven' instead of being 'rule-driven'.



A mapless solution, very similar to the early SLAM technology, actually builds a vector map online and then matches it with offline LD maps to obtain positioning and navigation information at the same time. The early SLAM technology relied heavily on LiDAR. As BEV emerges, SLAM technology has been gradually eliminated, but it is still used in scenarios such as underground parking lots.

After 2025: With the introduction of new technologies such as 3D Gaussian sputtering and NeRF (Neural Radiance Fields), autonomous driving maps will 'preview the future" instead of only 'recording the past'. 'World models' extract spatiotemporal patterns from massive driving data through self-supervised learning, integrate multimodal sensor data (cameras, LiDAR, etc.) and real-time crowd-source data, build a dynamically updated environmental knowledge base, and accomplish online reasoning of road topology, semantic information and traffic rules.



'World models' leverage historical scenario information and preset conditions to predict the future changes in intelligent driving scenarios and the response of the ego vehicle.



Development trends of autonomous driving maps: Low-cost automated mapping, application of vectorized HD map construction technologies such as MapTR and VectorMapNet



Baidu MapAuto 6.5 is the first 3D lane-level map and all-scenario human-machine co-driving map in China, providing comprehensive data services. Baidu MapAuto 6.5, based on Baidu's integrated data collection vehicles, multi-source data input (closed loop of automotive and roadside data), and map generation foundation models with billions of parameters, has improved the efficiency of map production exponentially, effectively supported the rapid updates of Baidu map data, and offered powerful and comprehensive data services.



Development trends of autonomous driving maps: Integration with driving world models (DWMs)



NavInfo has proposed to add the spatiotemporal cognition capability of maps to the intelligent driving technology driven by world models, that is, 'let world models inherit the spatiotemporal cognition of maps' - 'Maps have evolved from static layers to dynamic data engines that are indispensable in the world-model-driven stage. They are irreplaceable 'prior sensors' in application scenarios such as improving the intelligence level of a single vehicle, reducing computing power constraints and responding to emergency warnings.'



DWMs are the core components of the next-generation autonomous driving systems. By predicting the spatiotemporal evolution of dynamic driving scenarios, they help vehicles perceive the environment more accurately, understand interaction logic, and optimize decision-making.



DWMs build continuous learning and prediction capabilities for the physical world by integrating HD map data, real-time sensor information (such as cameras, LiDAR), vehicle status data (such as speed, steering), and external environment data (such as traffic flow, weather). The goal is to enable autonomous driving systems to secure the trinity of 'understanding, prediction, and planning' through a closed data loop.

Core value of DWMs:



Scenario deduction: Generate the physical rationality and spatiotemporal consistency of future scenarios based on historical observations, and support autonomous driving systems to predict potential risks (such as bizarre accidents (for example, when there is a vehicle or obstacle blocking the view ahead, a non-motorized vehicle or pedestrian suddenly jumps out from the roadside, and the driver fails to avoid it in time, often causing an accident), dynamic changes in construction areas)

