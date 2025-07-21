Global and China OEMs and Tier1s' Intelligent Cockpit Platforms and Supply Chain Construction Report 2025 | Cockpit Applications Like Acoustics and HMI Pursue Immersive and High-quality Experiences

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on OEMs and Tier1s' Intelligent Cockpit Platforms (Hardware & Software) and Supply Chain Construction Strategies, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on intelligent cockpit platforms: in the first year of mass production of L3 AI cockpits, the supply chain accelerates deployment of new products



An intelligent cockpit platform primarily refers to the software and hardware architecture that implements various subsystems and functions of an intelligent cockpit. It consists of two parts: hardware and software. The hardware part is mainly the underlying hardware platform composed of a variety of heterogeneous chips; the software part is mainly the software platform product that is composed of underlying operating system, middleware and application layer and enables cockpit system functions.



Specifically, in the research, intelligent cockpit platform products by framework can be divided into 7 major categories and over 40 subcategories to explore intelligent cockpit product innovation directions, intelligent cockpit architecture evolution, and supply chain construction of OEMs and Tier1s.



Cockpit platform innovation directions: the pace of deploying new hardware and software products like Qualcomm 8397 Platform and AI Agent quickens



As intelligent cockpits evolve into a 'third living space' that integrates multimodal interaction, real-time data processing, and immersive experiences, higher requirements are placed on cockpit hardware platforms. In general, on the basis of cost control, innovation and upgrade can be carried out mainly in the following aspects:



High Computing Power Requirement: Driven by requirements for on-device AI foundation models, 3D HMI, in-vehicle gaming, immersive interaction, and integration of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving, cockpits require high computing power to support complex algorithms. Mainstream high-end cockpit SoCs in mass production now offer CPU compute of 200+ KDMIPS, with continuous improvements in GPU and NPU.



High Bandwidth Requirement: Peripheral functions like on-device AI foundation models, multiple sensors, multi-screen display, and multimodal interaction enable cockpits to pose higher requirements for cockpit multi-source data transmission speed, smooth multi-screen interaction, and real-time multimedia playback, so high bandwidth is required to support the implementation of intelligent cockpit functions. With increasing parameter sizes, on-device large multimodal models demand ever higher memory capacity and data reading speeds (bandwidth). DRAM bandwidth evolves from tens of GB/s to 100+ GB/s, and the specification is being upgraded to LPDDR5/5x.



High-Speed Transmission Requirement: The requirements of cockpits for high-speed communication lie in ensuring fast, low-latency, reliable, stable, and secure data transmission to support ever more cockpit functions and applications.



PATEO's Next-Gen Cockpit Platform: Based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Elite (QAM8397P)



In April 2025, PATEO CONNECT+ announced its next-gen intelligent cockpit solution powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Elite (QAM8397P) will help global OEMs offer top-tier intelligent cockpit products for central computing architectures and deliver high-performance, highly scalable, and high-security cockpit solutions. With CPU compute of 660K DMIPS and AI compute of 360 TOPS, the fifth-gen Qualcomm cockpit SoC product can support up to 16 4K displays, real-time ray tracing, and immersive 3D experience. Its built-in Hexagon NPU can not only process large language models to provide services like local user manual and Q&A, but learn and adapt to user preferences and even automatically execute certain actions to enhance performance of on-device AI foundation models in operation.



PATEO's AI Solution: PATEO Device-Cloud Integrated AI Agent Platform



PATEO CONNECT+ is developing a device-cloud integrated AI Agent platform for intelligent cockpits, based on powerful foundation models and unique requirements of Internet of Vehicles. Through tight integration of cloud and vehicle, the platform enables more advanced features, for example, precise vehicle manual recognition and intelligent Q&A, role-playing, and casual conversation, brining a new human-vehicle interaction experience and driving intelligent cockpit evolution.



Cockpit platform innovation directions: on-device AI foundation model parameters grow from 1 billion to 7 billion, and even 10 billion



AI foundation models are transforming the automotive industry. They are enabling a new generation of immersive cockpit experience in terms of human-computer interaction, driving and riding experience, and in-vehicle entertainment services, transforming cockpits from a tool into an 'emotional and soulful partner'.



In intelligent cockpits, AI foundation models typically rely on a device-cloud cooperative architecture. The cloud handles large-scale computation and data storage, while the device ensures low-latency real-time responses and user privacy protection. Considering that cloud foundation models are subject to privacy security, latency, stability, cost and so forth, in the future, partial computation and storage in using AI foundation models will need to be completed by vehicle computing resources, so it is necessary to add on-device AI foundations. In recent two years, suppliers have launched new hardware and software products to facilitate AI cockpit solution evolution.



On-device AI hardware requirement: single-chip solutions like MediaTek's 3nm MT8678 & dual-Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 hardware platform products



Currently, vehicle cockpit AI foundation models only have 1 billion parameters or even fewer, with slightly insufficient performance. Future intelligent cockpits will need to support AI large language models with over 7 billion parameters, thus requiring a higher-compute, higher-performance base for intelligent cockpit hardware products.



On-device AI software requirement: cockpits are connected to AI foundation models and integrate capabilities of foundation models like DeepSeek



In recent two years, OEMs have deployed cockpit AI foundation models on their vehicles, significantly enhancing interaction naturalness, adaptability to scenarios, and personalization of their cockpits. For example, Geely's full-stack self-developed AI foundation model, the Xingrui AI Foundation Model, is introduced into vehicles, covering three foundation models: large language model, large multimodal model, and digital twin model.



Cockpit platform innovation directions: cockpit applications like acoustics and HMI pursue immersive and high-quality experiences



As cockpit intelligence advances, the application layer of intelligent cockpits is gradually progressing toward immersive and high-quality experiences. In the case of cockpit acoustic systems, in recent years OEMs have shifted from replying on suppliers to the self-development + supplier model, and transformed from traditional single sound effect output to multi-dimensional sensory interaction. Based on simultaneous upgrade of software and hardware, acoustic systems develop in the direction of immersion, emotionality, scenario-based interaction and personalization.



Key Topics Covered:



Definition of Intelligent Cockpit Platform and Development Trends of Hardware & Software Platforms

Definition of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform and Cockpit Architecture

Definition of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform

Main Research Categories of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Report

Current Cockpit Platform Hardware Architectures Are Led by the SoC + External MCU Architecture

Evolution of Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform Architecture

Classification of Mainstream Cockpit Platform Solutions

Market Share of Mainstream Cockpit Platform Solutions Already in Mass Production

Cockpit Platform Architecture: Hardware Architecture of Qualcomm SA8295 Intelligent Cockpit Platform

Cockpit Platform Architecture: Software Architecture of Qualcomm SA8295 Intelligent Cockpit Platform

Block Diagram of Qualcomm 8155 Based Cockpit System Solution

Visteon's Intelligent Cockpit Platform Architecture Based on Dual Cockpit SoCs and Dual Systems

Dual Cockpit SoC Configuration

Software Architecture of AMD X86 Based Cockpit Platform

MT2715 Based Cockpit Solution

Block Diagram of Renesas R-car H3 Based Four-Screen Intelligent Cockpit System

Block Diagram of NXP iMX8QM Based Intelligent Cockpit System

Intelligent Cockpit Platform (by Type) Market Size and Penetration Forecast

Installations and Penetration Rate of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms in China, 2024-2030E

China's Cockpit Platform (by Type) Market Size, 2024-2030E

Penetration Rate of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms (by Type) in China, 2024-2030E

Market Share of Intelligent Passenger Car Intelligent Cockpit Platform Suppliers in China, 2024

Installations of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms (by Level) in China, 2023-2030

Levels of Intelligent Cockpits

Evolution Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platforms of Major OEMs

Evolution Trend 1 of Intelligent Cockpit Software Platforms of OEMs

Innovative Solutions and Competitive Edges of Intelligent Cockpit Platform Suppliers

Innovative Product Layout and Competitive Edges of Chinese Intelligent Cockpit Platform Suppliers

Cockpit Hardware Platform Products and Innovative Solutions of Major Chinese Suppliers

Software OS Products

AI Products

Acoustic Products

Competitive Edges of Major Chinese Cockpit Platform Suppliers

Competitive Edges of Foreign Intelligent Cockpit Platform Suppliers

Cockpit Hardware Platform Products and Innovative Solutions Major Foreign Suppliers

Software OS Products

AI Products

Competitive Edges of Major Foreign Cockpit Platform Suppliers

OEMs' Intelligent Cockpit Hardware and Software Layout Strategies and Evolution Trends

Li Auto

XPeng

HMI Design

Leapmotor

NIO

Xiaomi Auto

Great Wall Motor

GAC Group

SAIC Group

BYD

Geely

Changan

FAW Hongqi

BAIC

Tesla

Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Volkswagen

Ford

Stellantis Group

Global Intelligent Cockpit Platform System Integrators

Harman

Visteon

FORVIA

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Marelli

Chinese Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

PATEO CONNECT+

Desay SV

ADAYO

Joyson Electronics

Huawei

ThunderSoft

Hangsheng Electronics

BICV

ECARX

