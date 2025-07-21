China and Global Automotive EMS and ECU Industry Report 2025 | The Application of High-end Smart Lights Such As ADB and DLP Will Drive the EMS Market for Light Controllers to Grow

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive EMS and ECU Industry Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on automotive EMS: Analysis on the incremental logic of more than 40 types of automotive ECUs and EMS market segments



In this report, we divide automotive ECUs into five major categories (intelligent driving products, intelligent cockpit products, body electronic products, vehicle controllers and other products) and more than 40 subcategories, and study the BOM cost of each ECU, ECU market, EMS market size, cooperative development models, major players and EMS providers.



Mainstream EMS providers accelerate the layout in the automotive business, and see the revenue of automotive electronics grow rapidly



At present, almost all leading consumer EMS providers at home and abroad have entered the automotive EMS market. By comparing the automotive revenue of some EMS providers in 2023 and 2024, it can be found that the automotive electronics has become one of the fastest growing business segments of each EMS provider.



Luxshare Precision plans to raise the automotive revenue to RMB200 billion in 2035



In 2024, Luxshare Precision's automotive revenue jumped by 48.7% year-on-year to RMB13.76 billion, marking the company's second growth curve. In 2021, Luxshare Precision released its 'Three Five-Year' Strategic Plan. Starting from 2022, Luxshare Precision has officially deployed the automotive parts business on a large scale and enhanced its global competitiveness through deployment.

The intelligent driving control system R&D and production project invested and built by Luxshare Precision in Guangzhou was completed and put into production in July 2024, realizing the mass production and delivery of multiple products such as intelligent cockpit domain controllers, central domain controllers, Internet of Vehicles terminals, high-voltage wiring harnesses, etc.. The project is mainly operated by Luxrise Technology, a joint venture between Luxshare Precision and GA.



So far, Luxshare Precision has formed a diversified product matrix including intelligent cockpits, intelligent driving, automotive wiring harnesses, automotive connectors, power management products, and body controllers.



DBG provides EMS for Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA) and Xiaomi Automobile, with the revenue soaring by 126.47% in 2024



In 2024, DBG's automotive electronics revenue swelled by 126.47% year-on-year to RMB1.592 billion, accounting for 23.1% of revenue as the company's second largest income source. DBG expects that in the next five years or so, the revenue contribution of the automotive electronics sector will hit 40%-50%. To achieve this goal, DBG should further accelerate the expansion of its automotive electronics business.

In the field of new energy vehicles, DBG is mainly an EMS provider of PCBA of automotive electronics and assembly of finished products, involving more than ten product categories such as smart cockpit hardware, power management system, ADAS sensors, body electronic control units, T-BOX, and OBUs.



DBG has successfully entered the supply chain system of Tier 1/Tier 2 suppliers (such as Valeo, Continental, Denso, Saleri, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries) as well as emgering automakers (like Huawei Harmony lntelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA) and Xiaomi Automobile), providing customers with automotive electronic component manufacturing services.



Since 2022, DBG has provided automotive electronics to its core automotive electronics customer - Huawei, covering EMS for automotive communication modules, chassis, smart cockpits, LiDAR, etc. With the increase in the sales volume of Harmony lntelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA) and Xiaomi Automobile, DBG's EMS business will maintain a high growth trend in the next few years.



Light ECU EMS: The application of high-end smart lights such as ADB and DLP will drive the EMS market for light controllers to grow



The demand for intelligent automobiles has driven the development of the light industry, enabling lights to land in a variety of personalized and intelligent application scenarios such as assisted driving and intelligent interaction. Unlike traditional lights that only provide basic lighting functions, intelligent lights should integrate multiple functions, deeply fuse data from cameras and radar, interact intelligently with the surrounding environment, and automatically adjust brightness, color temperature, direction, and combine with display functions.



Therefore, automakers pay more and more attention to the intelligent and personalized design of lights. As light controllers are the core components that determine the intelligent performance of automotive lighting, the demand for light controllers is growing.



The market size of light controllers for Chinese passenger cars in 2024 is estimated at about RMB21.79 billion. EMS for light controllers mainly concentrates in high-end intelligent lights such as ADB and DLP. Assuming 34% of light controllers are involved with EMS, the light controller EMS market size for Chinese passenger cars hit RMB7.41 billion in 2024.



Some automakers are promoting the intelligent development of automotive lighting through independent R&D or cooperation, and the competition pattern in light controllers is expected to be dominated by leading suppliers with strong system integration and product development capabilities. At present, there are two common modes in the light controller supply system, namely the vertical integration mode designated by lighting factories and the third-party mode designated by automakers.



Under the vertical integration mode designated by lighting factories, light assembly companies (Tier 1 suppliers) such as Hella, Valeo, Koito, Xingyu, and HASCO Vision develop software and hardware for light controllers, and provide integrated products to automakers through independent production or designated EMS providers. Automakers basically do not directly contact light controller companies (Tier 2 suppliers). At present, light assembly companies such as HASCO Vision and Xingyu Co., Ltd. are extending to the upstream of the light industry chain and they can supply light controllers by themselves. For example, the light controllers and actuators of AITO M9 are designed and developed by Xingyu



Under the third-party mode designated by automakers, automakers enjoy the initiative by individually specifying light controllers and participating in the design and development while designating light assembly. Designated by automakers, third-party independent light controller manufacturers (such as Keboda, TOSPO, Comba Telecom, etc.) directly supply light controllers to automakers or light assembly companies for integration by winning separate bidding invited by automakers. For example, Keboda was designated by Volkswagen Group for the next-generation LED light controller project in 2024, indicating that automakers need more EMS from third-party light controller companies.



LiDAR and ECU EMS: As automotive LiDAR tends to cost less, LiDAR companies outsource the production links with lower added value



LiDAR is mainly produced by LiDAR companies and EMS providers. In the early stage of LiDAR mass production, most companies entrusted third-party EMS providers. Since the production capacity of EMS providers is better than that of LiDAR start-ups, they can quickly ramp up production in the early stage.



From the perspective of the LiDAR industry chain, LiDAR EMS is mainly divided into MEMS micro-galvanometer EMS, transceiver module EMS, and assembly EMS.



MEMS micro-galvanometers, the core beam manipulation elements of MEMS LiDAR, are optical MEMS devices that integrate the micro-light reflectors with optical MEMS drivers. MEMS micro-galvanometers can be integrated and produced through semiconductor processes as chips. MEMS EMS is characterized by one device, a process', so MEMS micro-galvanometers are relatively novel, and many new problems should be solved during process introduction and mass production. Currently, domestic EMS companies mainly include SMEI and SMEC.



LiDAR transceiver module EMS providers are mainly optical companies which excel in core technologies, mass production and manufacturing, and global supply chain systems in the fields of optical components and optoelectronic products, and can meet customers' requirements for higher quality, lower costs and large-scale delivery. For example, Sunny Optical, Zhongji Innolight, and Novel Optics have mostly chosen to provide optical components or optical modules for LiDAR companies, and gradually expanded to LiDAR EMS.



Key Topics Covered:



Overview of Automotive EMS Industry and Market

Definition and Scope of Automotive EMS Products

Key Financial Data of EMS Providers

Key Financial Data of EMS Providers in Taiwan, China

Key Financial Data of EMS Providers in Mainland China

Automotive Revenue/Gross Profit of EMS Providers, 2024

Automotive EMS Market Size

Global and Chinese Automotive EMS Market Size (2024~2030E)

Automotive EMS (by Product)

Autonomous Driving

ADAS Sensors

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic Radar

Front View All-in-One

Parking Controllers

Intelligent Cockpit ECUs

Cockpit Domain Controller Market

In-cockpit Monitoring

Summary of In-cockpit Monitoring System EMS Providers

Automotive EMS Providers - EMS Providers from Other Industries

Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision)

Quanta Computer

Pegatron

Wistron

Compal

Feibao Chongqing

Inventec

Flextronics

Jabil

Luxshare Precision

BYD Electronics

USI

PRIME Technology

Huaqin Technology

DBG

Sunny Optical Technology

IMI

MAXWAY

Longtech

Automotive EMS Providers - EMS Providers from Other Industries

Wieson Automotive

MARUHI

Automotive EMS Providers - Tier 1 Suppliers Engaged in EMS

Desay SV

Hytera

PATEO CONNECT+

ADAYO Group

Joyson Electronics

Hangsheng Electronics

